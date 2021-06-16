Thermal Scanners Market Share, Size, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Industry Demand and Opportunities by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Thermal Scanners Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global thermal scanners market size reached US$ 5.50 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A thermal scanner is an imaging system that detects and measures the heat produced by a device. It creates thermal images and temperature readings by absorbing and transforming infrared energy into electrical signals. Thermal scanners are mainly used for inspecting and controlling mechanical equipment, as well as for detecting human body temperature. They are also utilized by border surveillance, law enforcement, marine vessel collision avoidance and guidance systems, and aircraft structural health monitoring.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Widespread utilization of thermal scanners across various industries, including defense and automotive, represents one of the key factors driving the global thermal scanners market growth. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. In line with this, thermal scanners are widely utilized at airports and healthcare centers, among other public establishments, to detect body temperatures with minimal contact in order to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. The market is further driven by the development of innovative products, such as portable thermal scanners, for improved sensing and scanning capabilities. Other factors, including rapid modernization of current infrastructural systems and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to further drive the market.

Thermal Scanners Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the thermal scanners market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Seek Thermal Inc.

Optotherm Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thermoteknix Systems Ltd.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

AMETEK Land (Ametek Inc.)

Infrared Cameras Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)

Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global thermal scanners market on the basis of type, technology, wavelength, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Type:

Fixed

Portable

Breakup by Technology:

Cooled

Uncooled

Breakup by Wavelength:

Long-Wave Infrared

Medium-Wave Infrared

Short-Wave Infrared

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

