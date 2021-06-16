Global Cancer Therapy Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Cancer Therapy market” and its expanding nature. The Cancer Therapy market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Cancer Therapy market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Cancer Therapy market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Cancer Therapy market have also been involved in the study.

Key Market Trends:

The Target Therapy Segment is Expected to show the Fastest Growth in the Forecast Period

The target therapy segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 9.68% during the forecast period. The target therapy includes hormone therapies, gene expression modulators, apoptosis inducers, angiogenesis inhibitors, immunotherapies, signal transduction inhibitors, and toxin delivery molecules. Targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells.

The breast cancer segment is belived to account for the largest market size over the forecast period. This is majorly attrobuted to the higher and continuously increaisng prevalence of breast cancer acoss the world. As per estimates provided by the Breast Cancer Organization in 2018, it is estimated that over 2,66,120 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women in the United States, along with 63,960 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.

North America Currently Dominates the Cancer Therapy Market and is Expected to Continue in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for cancer therapy and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the increased adoption of cancer therapy. The holds majority of the market in the North American region, due to the rising prevalence of cancer in the country. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in 2016, 1.6 million people suffered from cancer, and around 0.5 million people died from cancer. This figure indicates that the prevalence of cancer is rapidly increasing in the United States.

Detailed TOC of Cancer Therapy Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Patient Assistance Programs (PAPs)

4.2.2 Growing Government Initiatives for Cancer Awareness

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide

4.2.4 Strong R&D Initiatives from Key Players

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fluctuation in Reimbursement Policies

4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Treatment Type

5.1.1 Chemotherapy

5.1.2 Targeted Therapy

5.1.3 Immunotherapy

5.1.4 Hormonal Therapy

5.1.5 Other Treatment Types

5.2 By Cancer Type

5.2.1 Blood Cancer

5.2.2 Breast Cancer

5.2.3 Prostate Cancer

5.2.4 Gastrointestinal Cancer

5.2.5 Gynecologic Cancer

5.2.6 Respiratory/Lung Cancer

5.2.7 Other Cancer Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Spcialty Clinics

5.3.3 Cancer and Radiation Therapy Centers

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Australia

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amgen Inc.

6.1.2 AstraZeneca PLC

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Johnson and Johnson

6.1.5 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 Eli Lilly and Company

6.1.8 Novartis AG

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

