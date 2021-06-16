Categories
Global Pulse Flour Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Pulse Flour

Pulse Flour Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Pulse Flour market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).  

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand For Pulse Ingredients

Health benefits of pulses are the major reason leading to the growth of pulse flour market. The usage of pulse flours as an ingredient has increased in the past years. The applications of pulse flours have also been increased due to its health benefits. The primary application of pulse flour is in various processed foods and beverages. In recent days it is also been used in pet food and animal feed due to the presence of soluble and insoluble fibers which enhances the pet health. Various players are using pulse flours as a substitute for wheat and corn flour. The rise in popularity of the pulse flour has contributed to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the global pulse flour market

The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of the pulses in the region is the major driver of the market. The consumers with higher purchasing power have started incorporating pulse flours in their daily meal as a part of shifting towards a helthier diet. The improving economic conditions of various countries in the region has led to more investments in healthier foods. The abundant availability of various pulses in the region has attracted the major players to invest in the region. Players are also strengthening their distribution channels to ensure their product availability throughout the region. Additionally, players are also introducing different pack sizes to earn more revenues. China is the largest market in Asia-Pacific followed by Japan.

Market Overview:

  • Global Pulse flour Market is projected to reach 25.3 billion USD in 2024 by registering a CAGR of 10.48% in the forecasted period.
  • – One of the driving factor of the market is the increased applications of pulse flours such as feeds, pet food appplication etc.
  • – The fluctuating prices of the major pulses is also a factor that affects the market size and market growth.
  • – The higher production costs of the flour specific to various applications also hinders the growth of the market.
  • – Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest moving region in the global pulse flour market. The abundant availablity of pulses in the Asia-Pacific region is also a driving factor.
  • – Chickpea and bean based flours are the mostly used types of pulse flours.

    Key Manufacturers Like 

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
  • AGSPRING
  • AGT Food & Ingredients
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • The Buhler Holding AG
  • Best Cooking Pulses Inc.
  • Groupe Limagrain
  • Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)
  • GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd
  • Great Western Grain Co. Ltd.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Global Pulse Flour Market is segmented by Product into Bean, Chickpea, Lentil and Pea. By Application into Bakery , Beverages, Extruded snacks and others. Other applications include Feeds, Meat Products, Soups etc. and the geographical analysis of the market has also been included in the report.

  • Pulse Flour market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Pulse Flour market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Pulse Flour market have also been involved in the study.

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Key Questions Answered in Market Report: –

    • What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Pulse Flour market in 2023?
    • What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Pulse Flour market?
    • What are Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope, and price analysis of top Vendors Profiles of Pulse Flour ?
    • Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Pulse Flour market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers
    • Who are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in Pulse Flour space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share
    • What are the Pulse Flour market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Market?

    Lastly, the Global Pulse Flour Market Research covers a complete market structure across the world with a comprehensive analysis of major key factors. This report provides planned orientations referred by the industry experts.

    Study objectives of Pulse Flour Market Report:

    • To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Pulse Flour market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Pulse Flour market
    • To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user
    • To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries
    • To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
    • To provide economic factors, technology and Pulse Flour market trends that influence the global Pulse Flour market

    Detailed TOC of Pulse Flour Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Research Phases
    1.2 Study Deliverables
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
    3.1 Market Overview

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Drivers
    4.2 Market Restraints
    4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
    4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
    4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
    4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.3.5 Degree of Competition

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Bean
    5.1.2 Chickpea
    5.1.3 Lentil
    5.1.4 Pea
    5.2 By Application
    5.2.1 Bakery
    5.2.2 Beverages
    5.2.3 Extruded Snacks
    5.2.4 Pet Foods
    5.2.5 Other Applications
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 UK
    5.3.2.2 France
    5.3.2.3 Germany
    5.3.2.4 Russia
    5.3.2.5 Italy
    5.3.2.6 Spain
    5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 Australia
    5.3.3.4 India
    5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
    5.3.4 South America
    5.3.4.1 Brazil
    5.3.4.2 Argentina
    5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
    5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
    5.3.5.2 South Africa
    5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players
    6.2 Most Active Companies
    6.3 Market Share Analysis
    6.4 Company Profiles
    6.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
    6.4.2 AGSPRING
    6.4.3 AGT Food & Ingredients
    6.4.4 Ingredion Incorporated
    6.4.5 The Buhler Holding AG
    6.4.6 Best Cooking Pulses Inc.
    6.4.7 Groupe Limagrain
    6.4.8 Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)
    6.4.9 GPA Capital Food Pvt Ltd
    6.4.10 Great Western Grain Co. Ltd

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

