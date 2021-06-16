Categories
Global Dairy Market Driving Factors, 2021 Market Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends

Dairy

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Dairy market” and its expanding nature. The Dairy market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

  • Global Dairy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5% to reach USD 703.5 Billion by 2024.
  • – Global milk output in 2018 is estimated at 843 million tonnes, an increase of 2.2% from 2017, driven by production expansions in India, Turkey, the an Union, Pakistan, the of America and Argentina, but partially offset by declines in China and Ukraine, among few others.
  • – Increasing demand is driven by a growing population, higher income, and more health consciousness. The global market is highly dominated by milk followed by butter, and cheese. Yoghurt and frozen desserts remain the fastest growing market globally.
  • – Global butter exports expanded by 7.5% in 2018, mainly contributed by countries like New Zealand, the of America and India, However, the an Union market for butter has declined.<

    Key Manufacturers

  • Nestle
  • Lactalis Group
  • Danone S.A.
  • Fonterra
  • Frieslandcampina
  • Arla Foods
  • Dean Foods
  • Yili
  • Mengniu

    Market Dynamics: –

    • Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)
    • Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)
    • Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

    Dairy market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Dairy market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Dairy market have also been involved in the study.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Global Dairy Market is segmented by product types such a Milk, Cheese, Butter, Cream, Yoghurt, Dairy Desserts, Others. The other dairy-based products include sour cream, Quark and fromage frais and by Distribution channel as supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist stores, and Geography.

    Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)   

