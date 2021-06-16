Global Mints Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

The report focuses on the favorable Global “Mints market” and its expanding nature. The Mints market report provides a comprehensive study of the market segmentation, service providers, stockholders, sponsors, and important market players, size, and share, market dynamics such as the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Overview:

Mints market report focuses on the latest trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, including the capacity, cost, price, technology, supplies, production, profit, and competition. Moreover, the old data and present development of the Mints market have been given in the scope of the report. The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mints market have also been involved in the study.

TOC of Mints Market Report Covered:

Introduction, Research Methodology, Executive Summary, Key Inferences, Market Overview, Mints market Dynamics, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Key Players, Future of the Market, and continued…

Key Market Trends:

Clean Label Ingredient Boost the Sales of Mints Market

The inclination of consumer preferences toward organic confectionary, owing to the types of the ingredients used, is driving the decision of the consumers. The use of botanical extracts in confectionery is high, due to consumers’ expectations for authentic products, as they want clean-labeled products without compromising on the taste. Mint and its derivatives, such as peppermint, spearmint, and menthol, are the main flavor choices in the tablet category of the confectionery market. Further, due to constant emphasis on clean-labeled products and stricter government regulations on the amount of sugar content in food products, organic, vegan, GMO-free, sugar-free, and kosher food colors, sweeteners, and other ingredients are being used while manufacturing candies, which is likely to contribute to the growth of the category.

North America is the Largest Market

The rising health consciousness among the North American citizens is increasing the sales of sugar-free mint confectionary. This product posed a healthy competition to the market studied, in the recent year, with the introduction of hybrid products composed of mint. The American consumer preference for mint confectionery remains high, as compared to chewing gum, due to its oral benefit and low sugar content. Innovation in products, with various flavors, drives the mint market in the United States. An impulse purchase, convenient pack, innovation in products have fueled the growth of the market studied, in the region. The major companies in this region are Mondelēz International Inc., Mars Incorporated, and Ferrero.

Detailed TOC of Mints Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Power Mints

5.1.2 Standard Mints

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies

5.2.4 Specialist Retailers

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Mondelez International Inc.

6.4.2 Nestle

6.4.3 Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd

6.4.4 Perfetti Van Melle

6.4.5 Ricola

6.4.6 Mars Incorporated

6.4.7 The Hershey Company

6.4.8 Ferrero

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

