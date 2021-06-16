China Toys Market 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “China Toys Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the China toys market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to witness strong growth during 2021-2026. Toys refer to certain objects that are designed for toddlers and young children to play with. Widely available in a variety of sizes and colors, they are commonly made from clay, cloth, paper, plastic and wood. Playing with toys is known to facilitate the learning process at an early age and boost the overall development of children while stimulating their creativity and their imagination. They can also aid in improving motor skills and problem-solving capabilities of children while improving their social, cognitive and physical skills. They consist of traditional and modern variants, including cards, dolls, puzzles, board games, action figurines and mechanical cars.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-toys-market/requestsample

China Toys Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the confluence of numerous factors, including the rising population, improving standards of living, inflating per capita income levels and the changing spending patterns of the masses in China. This, along with the availability of cheap labor and the increasing number of established toy production factories in the country, has led China to be a leading manufacturer of toys on the global level. Moreover, the shifting preference of toddlers from traditional toys to innovative plush and electronic variants is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Educational toys are also gaining widespread prominence in the market, especially among the urban population, as they promote experimentation and learning experiences among children. This has further catalyzed the escalating demand for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-based toys among students, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors providing an impetus to the market growth include the easy availability of diverse toys with varied price ranges in the country and the convenient product accessibility through online retail portals.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3wXcmOg

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Mattel, Inc.

LEGO System A/S

Hasbro, Inc.

VTech Holdings Limited

Hape International AG.

Silverlit Toys Manufactory Limited

Sieper GmbH

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Ravensburger Ltd.

Shantou City Big Tree Toys Co., Ltd.

Breakup by Product Type:

Plush Toys

Electronic/remote Control Toys

Games and Puzzles

Construction and Building Toys

Dolls

Ride-ons

Sports and Outdoor Play Toys

Infant/pre-school Toys

Activity Toys

Others

Breakup by End User:

Unisex

Boy

Girls

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Toy Chain Stores

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Province:

Guangdong

Jiangsu

Shandong

Zhejiang

Henan

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Research Reports By IMARC Group:

https://justpaste.it/5g232

https://justpaste.it/5kbel

https://justpaste.it/3f0ad

https://justpaste.it/8w7n9

https://justpaste.it/44dpp

https://justpaste.it/6htvt

https://justpaste.it/80zqc

https://justpaste.it/7d4tv

https://justpaste.it/8kc5u

https://justpaste.it/5ffja