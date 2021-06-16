US Plywood Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “United States Plywood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the United States plywood market reached a value of US$ 8.48 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the US plywood market to reach a value of US$ 10.11 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.12% during 2021-2026. Plywood refers to an engineered wood material that is made from fine layers or loose strands of wood veneers. These strands are attached by placing wood grains at right angles to one another. Plywood is generally described as a combination of chip board (particle board) and medium density fiberboard (MDF). Some common types of wood that are used for producing plywood include maple, oak, ash, mahogany and teak. It is used for various interior, structural, marine and exterior purposes ranging from internal paneling to formwork. Plywood is gaining popularity owing to its several benefits, including high impact resistance, high strength to weight ratio, chemical resistance, increased stability, dimensional surface stability, and panel shear. At present, there are various types of plywood available in the market, which include softwood, flexible, hardwood, tropical, birchwood, and decorative. In the United States, softwood plywood is made from Douglas fir, cedar, redwood, pine and spruce. On the other hand, birchwood and hardwood plywood are imported in the country from countries such as Canada, Brazil, Russia and China.

United States Plywood Market Trends:

Over the past few years, the plywood industry in the US has been significantly influenced by the growth of the housing market, led by a surge in existing home sales and building permits for new residential spaces. Furthermore, easy credit availability and increasing per capita income in the country have enabled consumers across both the residential and non-residential sectors to refurbish their properties with high-quality plywood products. Market players are currently investing heavily in the industry, thus driving the market for plywood in the country. For instance, in January 2019, the US-based wood products manufacturer, Southern Veneer Products, entered into an agreement with the US-based producer, Boise Cascade. Under this agreement, Southern Veneer would acquire the plywood operations of Boise Cascade, based in Moncure, North Carolina. The former will work on upgrading the equipment at the plant to expand its geographical presence with a diverse portfolio of plywood products.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Sector:

Commercial

Residential

Breakup by Application:

New Construction

Replacement

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

