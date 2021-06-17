Self-Organizing Network Market Report 2021-2026 | Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global self-organizing network market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A self-organizing network (SON) is an intelligent mobile solution that manipulates complex network operations to ensure smooth functioning and enhance network performance. An efficient SON system is usually designed to plan, configure, manage, diagnose, and troubleshoot network errors through advanced automated configurations.

Market Trends

The key factor driving the global self-organizing network market is the various benefits offered by SON, including reduced cost of operation, improved customer satisfaction, and effective traffic management and load balancing. Owing to this, SON solutions find wide-ranging applications in various sectors such as e-commerce, advertising, media, entertainment, and healthcare. Besides this, the rising demand for advanced systems to manage network complexities has led to the widespread adoption of SON across the globe. Furthermore, improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with integration with the 5G spectrum and the Internet of Things (IoT) that aid in network management, fault management and optimizing coverage, capacity and network performance, act as another growth-inducing factor propelling the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airhop Communications Inc.

Airspan Networks Inc.

Amdocs Inc.

Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc.

Comarch SA

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia

Qualcomm Incorporated

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Teoco Corporation

Viavi Solutions Inc.

ZTE Corporation

The report has segmented the market on the basis of offering, network infrastructure, architecture, network technology and geography.

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Services



Breakup by Network Infrastructure:

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul

Wi-Fi



Breakup by Architecture:

Centralized Self-Organizing Networks

Distributed Self-Organizing Networks

Hybrid Self-Organizing Networks



Breakup by Network Technology:

2G/3G

4G/LTE

5G



Breakup by Application:

Speech Coding

Authentication and Network Security

Wireless Application Protocol

Application in 3G System

Intermachine Communication

Global Positioning System

Gaming

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

