Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Share, Outlook, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Italy Hand Sanitizer Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Italy hand sanitizer market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2026. Hand sanitizer refers to a disinfectant that prevents orally transmitted infections. It is mostly available in the form of liquid, gel, spray, wipes, foam, etc. Hand sanitizers are portable and convenient to use for maintaining hand hygiene, thereby mitigating risks of disease transmission. Italy is one among the most affected nations from the COVID-19 pandemic, with an alarming number of deaths caused by the virus. Hence, since early 2020, the demand for hand sanitizers has been over the top due to the increasing focus on preventing the coronavirus transmission.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising adoption of several preventive measures against disease contraction has aggravated the demand for hand sanitizers in Italy. Moreover, the surging need for sanitizers has led to price hikes and stock shortages in the country. Owing to this, several distilleries and luxury fashion brands have come forward to produce hand sanitizers, particularly for the healthcare facilities. Additionally, due to changing consumer preferences, the manufacturers are introducing newer product variants with innovative fragrances, colorants, etc. Besides this, the emergence of organic hand sanitizers due to rising concerns towards chemical-based sanitizers is also driving the hand sanitizer market in Italy.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by Product Form:

Gel

Liquid

Foam

Spray

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospital

Households

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Breakup by Ingredient:

Natural

Organic

Synthetic

Breakup by Pack Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North West Italy

North East Italy

Central Italy

South Italy

Islands of Italy

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape and the profiles of key players operating in the Italy hand sanitizer market have also been provided in the report.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

