North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Outlook 2020-2025: Size, Share, Growth, Key Players and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 3.4 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America healthcare cold chain logistics market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years (2020-2025). Healthcare cold chain is a system utilized to protect heat-liable biological preparations by offering a temperature-controlled environment. It involves packaging, storage, transportation, and instrumentation of healthcare products. It assists in maintaining efficacy, integrity, and shelf life of biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and clinical trial materials, such as blood samples, drugs, and tissue samples. Consequently, the demand for healthcare cold chain logistics is increasing across the North American region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors positively influencing the healthcare cold chain logistics market across the North American region. Besides this, a considerable rise in the demand for temperature-sensitive healthcare products is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, cold chain logistics resolve concerns related to drug preservation and potency issues and facilitate the transportation of temperature-sensitive drugs and medical specimens, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the rising awareness about the healthcare cold chain products is projected to support the growth of the market in the region.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mTxlMZ

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Biopharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Clinical Trials

Breakup by Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Competitive Landscape with key players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Research Reports By IMARC Group:

https://justpaste.it/9rpak

https://justpaste.it/3t9bu

https://justpaste.it/61vtl

https://justpaste.it/862xe

https://justpaste.it/3wlyb

https://justpaste.it/6d6am

https://justpaste.it/7cgx7

https://justpaste.it/56xqm

https://justpaste.it/6hv2z

https://justpaste.it/4ypjx