North America Analgesics Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Outlook, Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Analgesics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the North America analgesics market reached a value of US$ 21.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America analgesics market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026. Analgesics are drugs that assist in relieving pain without altering sensory awareness and affecting consciousness. Also known as painkillers, they are utilized to treat pain resulting from surgeries, physiological injuries, inflammation, phantom aches, neuropathic conditions, and cancer treatments. As a result, the demand for analgesics is escalating across the North American region.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

A significant increase in the prevalence of health issues, especially among the geriatric population, represents one of the key factors fueling the growth of the analgesics market in the North American region. Additionally, the rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases and different types of cancers are favorably influencing the sales of analgesics. Furthermore, manufacturers operating in the region are focusing on providing analgesics in the form of creams, gels, sprays, and oral tablets to expand their product portfolio and market reach. Besides this, the growing number of surgeries is expected to bolster the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Prescription Analgesics

OTC Analgesics

Breakup by Drug Class:

Opioids

NSAID

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Transdermal

Rectal

Breakup by Pain Type:

Musculoskeletal Pain

Surgical and Trauma Pain

Cancer Pain

Neuropathic Pain

Migraine

Obstetrical Pain

Fibromyalgia

Pain due to Burns

Dental/Facial Pain

Pediatric Pain

Others

Breakup by Application:

Internal Analgesics

External Analgesics

Breakup by Region:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

