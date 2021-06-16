North America Corn Starch Market 2020-2025: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Challenges, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Corn Starch Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the North America corn starch market reached a volume of 57 Million Tons in 2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2020-2025 reaching a volume of 69 Million Tons by 2025. Corn starch is an ingredient that is extracted from the endosperm of a corn kernel. It acts as a source of energy and helps to prevent low blood sugar in health conditions, such as nocturnal hypoglycemia. Corn starch is used as a thickening agent in the formulation of soups, sauces, gravies, glazes, and desserts. It also finds extensive applications in the paper and textile industries.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
The North America corn starch market is being primarily driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat and instant food mixes. This is supported by the busy schedules of the majority of the working population in the region and significant growth in the food and beverage industry. Moreover, the widespread utilization of corn starch in the pharmaceutical, chemical, textile, paper and animal feed industries is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as technological advancements in the production of corn and the use of corn starch in the production of bioplastics, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the region.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Native Starch
- Modified Starch
- Sweeteners
Breakup by Application:
- Food and Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals
- Textiles
- Paper and Corrugates
- Others
Competitive Landscape with key players:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
