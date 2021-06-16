Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Middle East and North Africa Extruded Snack Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the MENA extruded snack food market reached a value of US$ 2.26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the MENA extruded snack food market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years 2021-2026. Extruded snack food is prepared using extrusion that involves passing soft ingredients through an opening in a die or perforated plate designed to produce a specific shape. In the middle East and North Africa region, extruded snack foods have gained immense popularity among consumers as they are affordable, tasty and easy-to-make. They also help in the elimination of toxins and micro-organisms produced naturally while making these snacks healthier as well as safer for consumption.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/middle-east-north-africa-extruded-snack-food-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The MENA extruded snack food market is primarily driven by the changing lifestyles and increasing adoption of western culture. This has led to a significant rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food products like extruded snack foods, which can be consumed without any additional preparations. Besides this, several manufacturers have launched fortified snack food variants in the market to meet the diverse preferences of their wider consumer base. They have also introduced healthy snacks with low-fat and low-calorie content and added nutrients, especially for health-conscious consumers. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3gMHXfD

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Materials:

Potato

Corn

Rice

Tapioca

Mixed Grains

Breakup by Distribution Channels:

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Food Stores

Online Retail

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed along with the profiles of some of the leading key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

Other Research Reports By IMARC Group:

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2022783/cheese-market-2021-2026-research-report-covid-19-impact-opportunity-upcoming-trends-demand-growth-analysis-and-forecast-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2022784/seaweed-market-2021-2026-research-report-covid-19-impact-opportunity-upcoming-trends-demand-regional-analysis-and-forecast-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2022790/halal-food-market-size-share-covid-19-impact-opportunity-key-players-and-forecast-2021-2026-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2022817/metal-casting-market-size-covid-19-impact-opportunity-trends-and-research-report-2021-2026-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2022818/tuna-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-covid-19-impact-opportunity-analysis-research-report-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2024256/shrimp-market-size-share-trends-covid-19-impact-opportunity-and-forecast-2021-2026-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2024257/logistics-market-size-covid-19-impact-opportunity-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2024258/healthcare-furniture-market-size-covid-19-impact-opportunity-growth-outlook-and-forecast-2021-2026-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2024259/air-purifier-market-2021-2026-global-size-covid-19-impact-opportunity-growth-analysis-research-report-imarc-group

http://crweworld.com/usa/wy/sheridan/localnews/press-releases/2024260/office-furniture-market-size-share-covid-19-impact-opportunity-analysis-and-research-report-2021-2026-imarc-group