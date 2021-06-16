Rotary Pump Market Expanding at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 ”, the global rotary pump market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A rotary pump, also known as rotatory vane vacuum pump, is a valve-less pump that transfers a definite volume of a liquid or gas by the rotating action of its components. It has small clearances in the stationary and rotating parts, which minimize leakages and assist in operating at a low speed. It also has the self-priming ability that enables the pumping of liquids and gases without any loss of suction. At present, leading players in the industry are incorporating technologically advanced features in rotary pumps for transporting harmful chemicals without negatively impacting the environment.
Global Rotary Pump Market Trends:
As rotary pumps are compact, offer high-viscosity performance and have the potential to handle high differential pressure, they are gradually gaining traction around the world. Consequently, they are utilized in industries such as marine, chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Furthermore, owing to the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), leading companies in the industry are launching affordable and efficient rotary pumps which are integrated with next-generation technologies for automating different processes. They are also partaking in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Dover Corporation, based in the United States, acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps. It is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover’s Fluids segment.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
- Dover Corporation
- SPX Flow
- Xylem Inc.
- Colfax Corporation
- IDEX Corporation
- Busch Systems
- Gardner Denver Holdings
- Atlas Copco
- Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
- ULVAC
Rotary Pump Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Operating Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material and End-Use Industry.
Market Breakup by Type:
- Vane
- Screw
- Lobe
- Gear
- Progressive Cavity (PC)
- Others
Market Breakup by Operating Capacity:
- Small (Upto 500 gpm)
- Medium (500-1000 gpm)
- High (More Than 1000 gpm)
Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:
- Standard Pumps
- Engineered Pumps
- Special Purpose Pumps
Market Breakup by Raw Material:
- Bronze
- Cast Iron
- Polycarbonate
- Stainless Steel
- Others
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Oil and Gas
- Power Generation
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Water and Wastewater
- Food and Beverage
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
