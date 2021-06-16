Rotary Pump Market Expanding at a CAGR of 5% during 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Rotary Pump Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 ”, the global rotary pump market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. A rotary pump, also known as rotatory vane vacuum pump, is a valve-less pump that transfers a definite volume of a liquid or gas by the rotating action of its components. It has small clearances in the stationary and rotating parts, which minimize leakages and assist in operating at a low speed. It also has the self-priming ability that enables the pumping of liquids and gases without any loss of suction. At present, leading players in the industry are incorporating technologically advanced features in rotary pumps for transporting harmful chemicals without negatively impacting the environment.

Global Rotary Pump Market Trends:

As rotary pumps are compact, offer high-viscosity performance and have the potential to handle high differential pressure, they are gradually gaining traction around the world. Consequently, they are utilized in industries such as marine, chemical, pharmaceutical and biotechnology. Furthermore, owing to the increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), leading companies in the industry are launching affordable and efficient rotary pumps which are integrated with next-generation technologies for automating different processes. They are also partaking in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Dover Corporation, based in the United States, acquired All-Flo, a manufacturer of specialty air-operated double-diaphragm (AODD) pumps. It is now a part of the Pump Solutions Group (PSG) unit within Dover’s Fluids segment.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Dover Corporation

SPX Flow

Xylem Inc.

Colfax Corporation

IDEX Corporation

Busch Systems

Gardner Denver Holdings

Atlas Copco

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

ULVAC

Rotary Pump Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Operating Capacity, Pump Characteristics, Raw Material and End-Use Industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

Vane

Screw

Lobe

Gear

Progressive Cavity (PC)

Others

Market Breakup by Operating Capacity:

Small (Upto 500 gpm)

Medium (500-1000 gpm)

High (More Than 1000 gpm)

Market Breakup by Pump Characteristics:

Standard Pumps

Engineered Pumps

Special Purpose Pumps

Market Breakup by Raw Material:

Bronze

Cast Iron

Polycarbonate

Stainless Steel

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Chemical and Petrochemical

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

