Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market to Expand at a CAGR of 6.2% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. An artificial heart-lung machine (HLM), also known as a cardiopulmonary bypass pump, refers to an apparatus that performs the function of both the heart and lungs during open-heart surgery or a transplant. It ensures that the blood receives oxygen and removes carbon dioxide before the blood is pumped back into the body. It keeps the patient alive during heart transplants and has formed the basis of the medical support given to premature babies and those with respiratory or cardiac problems for extended periods. Some of the main components of an HLM include pump, heat exchanger, oxygenator, filter, temperature regulator and connecting tube.

Global Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Trends:

According to the 2016 estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.9 million people die from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) per year, representing 31% of all the global deaths. The high prevalence of CVDs, along with improved access to healthcare facilities, has led to a consequent rise in the number of open-heart surgeries or coronary interventions performed worldwide, which in turn has increased the demand for HLMs. Apart from this, the leading firms are engaged in continuous innovation with global research and development (R&D) centers for introducing better technologies to improve patient heart conditions. For instance, LivaNova, a global medical technology company, has designed machines ranging from small, compact HLMs equipped with three roller pumps to full-featured systems with seven roller pumps and the full range of control and monitoring functions.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Medtronic Inc

Sorin Group

MAQUET GmbH & Co. KG

Terumo Corporation

R. Bard Inc

Tianjin Medical

Edwards Lifesciences

Jarvik Heart

Braile Biomédica

SynCardia

Artificial Heart-Lung Machine Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Type, Application and End use industry.

Market Breakup by Type:

Single Roller Pump

Double Roller Pump

Market Breakup by Application:

Cardiac Surgeries

Lung Surgeries

Acute Respiratory Failure Treatment

Others

Market Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

