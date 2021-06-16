Multi-Factor Authentication Market Report 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Share, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demands and Outlook

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global multi-factor authentication market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global multi-factor authentication market to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a security system intended to protect network, database, device or a physical location with the use of a multi-layered verification process. It requires unique credentials to confirm the user’s identity for the login or any transaction to be made. Other than the username and password, it entails additional authorization factors, including personal security questions, facial recognition, badges, USB devices, security token, one-time password (OTP), behavioral analysis and risk score. Since it is generally a challenging task to decrypt multiple authentication factors, the use of MFA security systems has gained immense traction across the globe.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multi-factor-authentication-market/requestsample

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by a significant rise in the incidences of security breaches. An escalating number of cyberattacks, along with the increasing online fraud cases, are encouraging corporate organizations, banking, financial and insurance companies, and government offices to adopt MFA for safeguarding sensitive data against any form of security transgression. Apart from this, the rising adoption rates of the Internet of Things (IoT), coupled with the increasing popularity of cloud-integrated MFA solutions have reduced the costs associated with the hardware and software-based authentication models. Other factors, such as the rising trend of virtual smart cards, increasing government investments into cybersecurity and extensive research and development in the field of biometric technologies, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3eri9UU

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Broadcom, Inc.

HID Global Corporation

Deepnet Security Ltd.

Entrust Datacard Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Gemalto N.V.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Corporation of America

Okta, Inc.

Ping Identity Corporation

RSA Security LLC

SecureAuth Corporation

SecurEnvoy Limited

Suprema Inc.

Market Breakup by Model:

Two-Factor Authentication

Three-Factor Authentication

Four-Factor Authentication

Five-Factor Authentication

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

On-Cloud

Market Breakup by Application:

Smart Card Authentication

Phone-Based Authentication

Hardware OTP Token Authentication

Market Breakup by Vertical:

Banking & Finance

Government

Travel & Immigration

Military & Defence

Commercial Security

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin

Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Report:

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800