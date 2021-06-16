Data Center Fabric Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Fabric Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global data center fabric market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Data center fabric refers to a network-centric integrated system of multiple switches and servers employed to facilitate communication between the server and switch nodes. They are used in networks consisting of servers, storage units, and other peripherals. Data center fabrics are gaining popularity as they help in improving network performance, providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies, and ensuring optimal processing and communication.

Market Trends

The global data center fabric market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics and multi-tier data center infrastructures. Besides this, data center fabric finds extensive applications in various industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology, healthcare, and infotainment, as it provides advanced security to sensitive data and information. Moreover, the development of next-generation data center fabric equipped with a flexible number of edge pods has also increased the market growth. These technological advancements, along with the rising internet penetration, and research and development (R&D) activities to facilitate automation across industries, are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcatel-Lucent

Arista Networks Avaya

Brocade Communications Systems

Cisco Systems

Dell

Extreme Networks

Hewlett-Packard

Huawei

IBM India Private Limited

Juniper Networks

Oracle Corporation

Unisys Corporation Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, process technology, end user, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network Security Equipment

Management Software

Breakup by Process Technology:

Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Jet Printing

Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)

Enterprise

Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)

Breakup by Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and Entertainment

Government

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

