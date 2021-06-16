Data Center Fabric Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Data Center Fabric Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global data center fabric market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Data center fabric refers to a network-centric integrated system of multiple switches and servers employed to facilitate communication between the server and switch nodes. They are used in networks consisting of servers, storage units, and other peripherals. Data center fabrics are gaining popularity as they help in improving network performance, providing flexible configuration options for scalability and future technologies, and ensuring optimal processing and communication.
Market Trends
The global data center fabric market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of cloud computing, big data analytics and multi-tier data center infrastructures. Besides this, data center fabric finds extensive applications in various industries, such as banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology, healthcare, and infotainment, as it provides advanced security to sensitive data and information. Moreover, the development of next-generation data center fabric equipped with a flexible number of edge pods has also increased the market growth. These technological advancements, along with the rising internet penetration, and research and development (R&D) activities to facilitate automation across industries, are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Arista Networks Avaya
- Brocade Communications Systems
- Cisco Systems
- Dell
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett-Packard
- Huawei
- IBM India Private Limited
- Juniper Networks
- Oracle Corporation
- Unisys Corporation Ltd
The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, process technology, end user, vertical and geography.
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Switching
- Routers
- Storage Area Network (SAN)
- Controllers
- Network Security Equipment
- Management Software
Breakup by Process Technology:
- Stereo-lithography Apparatus (SLA)
- Digital Light Processing (DLP)
- Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
- Jet Printing
- Powder Bed Fusion (PBF)
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)
- Enterprise
- Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
Breakup by Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Media and Entertainment
- Government
- Education
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
