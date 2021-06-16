Robot End Effector Market Report 2021 | Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, Growth & Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global robot end effector market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
The robot end effector, also known as end-of-arm tooling (EOAT), refers to an additional device attached to the end of a robotic arm. The robot’s endpoint interacts with the environment and is programmed and designed to perform specific tasks. It includes robotic grippers, tool changers, rotary connectors, compliance devices, collision sensors, burr cleaning tools, pressure tools, and arc welding torches. These effectors are widely used in handling, assembling, welding, dispensing, painting, and cutting applications. As a result, robot end effectors find numerous applications across various industries, including automotive, electronics, food and beverages, metals, machinery, chemical, healthcare, etc.
Market Trends
Rapid industrialization and the growing adoption of robots for several industrial operations are the key factors driving the market for robot end effectors. Robots are now increasingly being integrated with advanced technological solutions, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, big data, and cyber-physical systems, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several technological innovations have led to the increasing penetration of sensor-based robot end effectors, along with the introduction of pneumatic gripping solutions for high-force applications. In addition to this, the rising demand for modular and electric grippers and the growing deployment of refurbished robots across industries, are further expected to drive the market for robotic end effectors.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- ABB Ltd.
- Applied Robotics Inc.
- ATI Industrial Automation Inc.
- Bastian Solutions LLC (Toyota Industries Corporation)
- Festo Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG
- FIPA Inc.
- KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (Midea Group Co. Ltd.)
- Schmalz-International GmbH
- SMC Corporation
- Soft Robotics Inc.
- Weiss Robotics GmbH & Co KG
- Zimmer Group GmbH.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Product:
- Welding Guns
- Grippers
- Suction Cups
- Clamps
- Tool Changers
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Handling
- Assembling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Painting
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Food and Beverage
- Semiconductor and Electronics
- Healthcare
- Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
- Metal and Machinery
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
