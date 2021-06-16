Body Composition Analyzers Market Report 2021-2026: Global Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demand, and Outlook

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global body composition analyzers market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A body composition analyzer (BCA) refers to an equipment that provides a snapshot of health by analyzing and differentiating weight, body fat, water percentage, metabolic age, bone mass, muscle mass, and visceral fat rating. It is also used to control the risk of abdominal and truncal obesity. Body composition analyzers can project cumulative variations in the body for a certain amount of time. Bioimpedance analyzer, skinfold calipers, hydrostatic weighing equipment, air displacement plethysmography, and dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry, are some of the common variants of body composition analyzers.

Market Trends

The rising obese population, due to sedentary consumer lifestyles, unhealthy dietary patterns, and other metabolic disorders, is one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for body composition analyzers. Furthermore, the growing adoption of body composition analyzers in the sports and fitness sector for providing complete body composition assessment of athletes is also driving the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of smarter, lighter, and portable body composition analyzers, integrated with numerous digital technologies, will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Bodystat Ltd.

COSMED Srl

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc

Inbody Co. Ltd.

Omron Corporation

RJL Systems Inc.

Seca GmbH & Co. Kg.

SELVAS Healthcare

Tanita Corporation.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product:

Bioimpedance Analyzer

Skinfold Calipers

Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment

Air Displacement Plethysmography

Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Fitness Clubs and Wellness Centers

Academic and Research Centers

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

