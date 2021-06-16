Articulated Robot Market Report 2021 Size, Share | Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Articulated Robot Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global articulated robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
An articulated robot is an industrial robot that consists of rotary joints powered by servo motors to allow a full range of motion. It is commonly utilized for performing a variety of processes, such as wielding, assembling, painting, material handling, dispensing, and loading/unloading. Articulated robots are highly durable, cost-effective, and generate precise output. On account of these benefits, they are widely adopted across the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis
https://www.imarcgroup.com/articulated-robot-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The growth of the global articulated robot market can be attributed to the rising establishment of smart factories and the emerging trend of factory automation. Additionally, the growing need for operational efficiency in assembly lines is catalyzing the employment of these robots across industries, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Articulated robots also provide flexibility within production operations with a high payload capacity, which is contributing to their increasing demand for performing industrial tasks. Other factors, including significant growth in the automotive and electronics manufacturing services (EMS) industries, are further escalating the demand for articulated robots across the globe.
Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/2UchfRn
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- ABB Ltd.
- American Robot Corporation
- Aurotek Corporation
- Denso Wave Incorporated
- Fanuc Corporation
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Kuka Aktiengesellschaft
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Nimak GmbH
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
The report has segmented the market on the basis of payload, function, type, component, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Payload:
- Upto 16 Kg
- 16 to 60 Kg
- 60 to 225 Kg
- More Than 225 Kg
Breakup by Function:
- Handling
- Welding
- Dispensing
- Assembling
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- 4-Axis or Less
- 5-Axis
- 6-Axis or More
Breakup by Component:
- Controller
- Arm
- End Effector
- Drive
- Sensor
- Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- Automotive
- Electrical and Electronics
- Chemicals, Rubber and Plastics
- Metal and Machinery
- Food and Beverages
- Precision Engineering and Optics
- Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/messaging-security-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/clean-coal-technologies-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-content-screening-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/next-generation-firewall-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-organizing-network-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800