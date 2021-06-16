Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A perimeter intrusion detection system (PIDS) prevents privacy breach of a secured area by detecting, tracking, and monitoring unauthorized physical intruders. It includes a wide range of sensors, wires, and active infrared or microwave systems that can either be fence mounted or buried underground. Furthermore, PIDS incorporates audio alarm verification that enables operators to respond quickly and efficiently. It also analyzes threats, secures critical infrastructures, and ensures personnel safety. As a result, PDIS finds extensive applications across military bases, government institutions, prisons, petrochemical sites, airports, storage yards, etc.

Market Trends

The growing prevalence of terrorist attacks and cross-border breaching activities has catalyzed the adoption of PIDS at international borders, military bases, prisons, and other sensitive sites. Additionally, the rising utilization of PIDS across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for ensuring the safety of employees and securing critical data is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, the rapid incorporation of PIDS with signal processing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and computing technologies has led to numerous product innovations. Furthermore, the introduction of upgraded variants with higher detection capability and low nuisance alarm rates adaptable to different environments is further expected to drive the market for PIDS in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Advanced Perimeter Systems Ltd.

Anixter International Inc. (WESCO International)

Axis Communications AB (Canon Inc.)

Cias Elettronica Srl

Detekion Security Systems Inc.

Fiber Sensys Inc. (Optex Group)

Flir Systems Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International

Rbtec Inc.

Schneider Electric

Senstar Corporation (Magal Security Systems Ltd.).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, deployment type, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions

Sensors and Alarming Systems

Access Control Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Others

Services

System Integration and Consulting

Risk Assessment and Analysis

Managed Services

Maintenance and Support Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Open Area

Fence Mounted

Buried

Breakup by Vertical:

Critical Infrastructure

Military and Defense

Government

Transportation

Industrial

Correctional Facilities

Commercial

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

