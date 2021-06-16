Cardiovascular Information System Market Report 2021: Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global cardiovascular information system (CVIS) market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The cardiovascular information system (CVIS) refers to an advanced software solution that collects clinical information in the form of electronic medical records (EMR). It is used for echocardiography, hemodynamics monitoring, vascular ultrasound, electrophysiology, cardiac and peripheral catheterization, etc. CVIS stores the information in real-time across several locations, which is often used to evaluate cardiac diseases. This helps in streamlining workflows and minimizing errors, thereby enabling physicians to make rational therapeutic decisions.

Market Trends

The growing geriatric population, along with the rising prevalence of various cardiovascular disorders due to sedentary lifestyle habits, have led to an increasing demand for CVIS. Furthermore, the rapid digitization and constant developments in the healthcare information technology (IT) sector are also propelling the CVIS industry. The rising adoption rate of zero-footprint systems and increasing demand for remotely accessing medical data in healthcare facilities further fuel the market growth. The growing popularity of CVIS for enhancing the efficiency and interoperability of diagnostic centers is also driving the market. The increasing penetration of data-driven technologies and rising investments in R&D activities are anticipated to drive the cardiovascular information system market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AGFA Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Digisonics

Fujifilm Medical Systems

GE Healthcare

Lumedx

Mckesson Corporation

Merge Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, mode of operation, end-user, application and geography

Breakup by Type:

CVIS (Cardiovascular Information System)

C-PACS (Cardiology Picture Archiving and Communication System)



Breakup by Component:

Software

Hardware

Services



Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Web-based

Onsite

Cloud-based



Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Cardiac Cath Labs

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Breakup by Application:

Catheterization

Echocardiography

Electrocardiogram

Electrophysiology

Nuclear Cardiology

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

