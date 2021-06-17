Clot Management Devices Market Report, 2021 Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key Players 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Clot Management Devices Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global clot management devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A blood clot blocks the blood supply to certain parts of the body and can cause severe damage in the long run. However, it can be treated using different clot management devices, such as embolectomy balloon catheters, neurovascular embolectomy devices, catheter-directed thrombolysis (CDT), percutaneous thrombectomy devices and inferior vena cava filters (IVCF). These devices further help in preventing ischemic strokes, severe leg pain and heart attacks.

Market Trends

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), along with the growing number of smokers, is increasing the risk of blood clots among individuals. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the clot management devices market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries over open surgeries, is further impelling the market growth. Other than this, some of the leading players in the industry are focusing on introducing technological advancements, which are expected to drive the market in the upcoming years. For instance, Penumbra, Inc., a US-based healthcare company, launched Reperfusion Catheters ACE68, which is a large-bore aspiration catheter designed to navigate tortuous vessels to facilitate extraction of clot quickly.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AngioDynamics Inc.

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

DePuy Synthes Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

iVascular S.L.U.

Lemaitre Vascular Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Straub Medical AG

Stryker Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Vascular Solutions

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Breakup by Product Type:

Neurovascular Embolectomy Devices

Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices Mechanical Thrombectomy Aspiration Thrombectomy Percutaneous Mechanical Thrombectomy (PMT)

Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis Devices

Inferior Vena Cava Filters Permanent Retrievable



Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Clinics

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

