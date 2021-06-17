Fleet Management System Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fleet Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A fleet management system refers to a software or a collection of various applications that performs functions such as fuel management, driver and tachograph management, vehicle maintenance, tracking and diagnostic, and health and safety management. It assists organizations in reducing costs, improving efficiency, minimizing associated risks, enhancing productivity and ensuring compliance with legislation. Moreover, it utilizes communication technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and cellular system, to avoid collisions.
Market Trends
The increasing international trade of goods and services represents one of the key factors propelling the fleet management system market growth. Apart from this, the integration of wireless technologies, cloud-based software and data analytics with the fleet management system, is also contributing to the growth of the market. This system finds extensive applications in the automotive, oil and gas, chemical, mining, construction, logistics, and energy and utility industries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This, in confluence with the emerging trend of smart transport systems, is expected to drive the market in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- AT&T Inc.
- Geotab, I.D. Systems
- IBM Corporation
- Inseego Corporation
- Mix Telematics Ltd.
- Omnitracs LLC
- TomTom N.V.
- Trimble Inc.
- Verizon Communications
- Wheels Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, vehicle type, end-use sector, technology, deployment and geography.
Breakup by Component:
- Solutions
- Fleet Telematics
- Driver Information Management
- Vehicle Maintenance
- Safety and Compliance Management
- Others
- Services
- Installation and Integration Services
- After-Sales Support Services
- Consulting Services
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
- Commercial Vehicles
- Passenger Cars
- Aircrafts
- Watercrafts
Breakup by End-Use Sector:
- Automotive
- Energy & Utilities
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Transportation and Logistics
- Construction
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- GNSS
- Cellular Systems
Breakup by Deployment Type:
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Hybrid
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
