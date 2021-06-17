Fleet Management System Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Latest Development, Trends, Top Key Players and Outlook 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fleet Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A fleet management system refers to a software or a collection of various applications that performs functions such as fuel management, driver and tachograph management, vehicle maintenance, tracking and diagnostic, and health and safety management. It assists organizations in reducing costs, improving efficiency, minimizing associated risks, enhancing productivity and ensuring compliance with legislation. Moreover, it utilizes communication technologies, such as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) and cellular system, to avoid collisions.

Market Trends

The increasing international trade of goods and services represents one of the key factors propelling the fleet management system market growth. Apart from this, the integration of wireless technologies, cloud-based software and data analytics with the fleet management system, is also contributing to the growth of the market. This system finds extensive applications in the automotive, oil and gas, chemical, mining, construction, logistics, and energy and utility industries, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. This, in confluence with the emerging trend of smart transport systems, is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

AT&T Inc.

Geotab, I.D. Systems

IBM Corporation

Inseego Corporation

Mix Telematics Ltd.

Omnitracs LLC

TomTom N.V.

Trimble Inc.

Verizon Communications

Wheels Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, vehicle type, end-use sector, technology, deployment and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Solutions Fleet Telematics Driver Information Management Vehicle Maintenance Safety and Compliance Management Others

Services Installation and Integration Services After-Sales Support Services Consulting Services





Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Aircrafts

Watercrafts



Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Automotive

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Construction

Others



Breakup by Technology:

GNSS

Cellular Systems



Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Hybrid

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

