Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market (2021-2026): Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026, the global cell culture protein surface coating market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
A cell culture protein surface coating assists in improving the adhesion and growth of different cells. The inner surface of these cells is generally coated with extracellular matrix or proteins, such as laminin, collagen, fibronectin and vitronectin. This enables researchers to grow animal and plant cells in a favorable artificial environment. Besides this, it also aids in studying cellular functions, stem cell research, drug discovery and genetic engineering.
Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases represents one of the key factors impelling the global cell culture protein surface coating market growth. Stem cells are effective in treating cancer, brain diseases, cell deficiency therapy and cardiovascular diseases. Apart from this, the rising adoption of 3D cell culture, which is a process of growing biological cells in a controlled manner, is also strengthening market growth. Furthermore, biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies are investing in the production of the monoclonal antibody, protein therapeutics, induced pluripotent stem cells and cell-based assays, which is expected to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://www.imarcgroup.com/cell-culture-protein-surface-coating-market
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Abcam
- BioTek Corporation
- BioVision Inc.
- Corning Inc.
- Greiner Bio-One International GmbH
- Kollodis BioSciences
- Merck Millipore
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega
- Qiagen NV
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trevigen
- uVera Diagnostics
- Viogene BioTek Corporation
The report has segmented on the basis of protein source, type of coating, application and geography.
Breakup by Protein Source:
- Animal-derived Protein
- Human-derived Protein
- Synthetic Protein
- Plant-derived Protein
Breakup by Type of Coating:
- Self-Coating
- Pre-Coatings
- Microwell Plates
- Petri Dish
- Flask
- Slides
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Scientific Research
- Industrial Production
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-rocker-panel-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antistatic-agents-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-02
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/licensed-sports-merchandise-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800