Gold Nanoparticles Market Report 2021: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gold Nanoparticles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market reached a value of US$ 3.76 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) are gold particles with a diameter of 1 to 100 nanometers (nm). Due to their wide surface area and bio-inertness, gold nanoparticles are commonly used in biomedical and biotechnological sciences. These particles offer high electron conductivity, stability, and solubility. They are often used as optical imaging probes in imaging procedures such as computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound scans to detect biomarkers of different diseases.

Market Trends:

The global gold nanoparticles market is primarily driven by the growing demand for nanotechnological medical products in the medical industry. They are especially used in the dental sector for target imaging for cancer therapy and dental filling. Furthermore, the flourishing electronics industry is also contributing to the market growth significantly. These nanoparticles are utilized to produce inks used in storage devices, hard disks, and microchips. Various technological advancements, such as the development of injectable plant plastids to enhance biosynthesis, are driving the market growth further.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Agilent Technologies

BBI Solutions

Cline Scientific

Cytodiagnostics

Expedeon

Goldsol

Meliorum Technologies

Merck Group

Metalor Technologies International

Nanocomposix

NanoHybrids

Nanopartz

Sigma-Aldrich

Solaris Nanosciences Corporation

Tanaka Kikinzoku

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

Others

Breakup by Application:

Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Sensors

In Vitro Diagnostics

Probes

Catalysis

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Electronics

Healthcare

Chemicals

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

