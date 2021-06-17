Gold Nanoparticles Market Report 2021: Analysis, Top Companies, Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Gold Nanoparticles Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market reached a value of US$ 3.76 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs) are gold particles with a diameter of 1 to 100 nanometers (nm). Due to their wide surface area and bio-inertness, gold nanoparticles are commonly used in biomedical and biotechnological sciences. These particles offer high electron conductivity, stability, and solubility. They are often used as optical imaging probes in imaging procedures such as computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and ultrasound scans to detect biomarkers of different diseases.
Request Free Sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gold-nanoparticles-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global gold nanoparticles market is primarily driven by the growing demand for nanotechnological medical products in the medical industry. They are especially used in the dental sector for target imaging for cancer therapy and dental filling. Furthermore, the flourishing electronics industry is also contributing to the market growth significantly. These nanoparticles are utilized to produce inks used in storage devices, hard disks, and microchips. Various technological advancements, such as the development of injectable plant plastids to enhance biosynthesis, are driving the market growth further.
Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – http://bit.ly/2PW4Y1K
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Agilent Technologies
- BBI Solutions
- Cline Scientific
- Cytodiagnostics
- Expedeon
- Goldsol
- Meliorum Technologies
- Merck Group
- Metalor Technologies International
- Nanocomposix
- NanoHybrids
- Nanopartz
- Sigma-Aldrich
- Solaris Nanosciences Corporation
- Tanaka Kikinzoku
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Type:
- Water Soluble
- Oil Soluble
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Imaging
- Targeted Drug Delivery
- Sensors
- In Vitro Diagnostics
- Probes
- Catalysis
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Electronics
- Healthcare
- Chemicals
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Other Reports by IMARC Group:
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/security-analytics-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-rocker-panel-market-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/aircraft-de-icing-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/antistatic-agents-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-06-01
http://www.marketwatch.com/story/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-06-02
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Email: [email protected]
Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800