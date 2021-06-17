Marketing Resource Management Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth, Share, Size, Demand, Trends and Future Scope 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Marketing Resource Management Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global marketing resource management market share is expected to register a CAGR of around 12% during 2025, according to a new report published by IMARC Group. Marketing resource management (MRM) is an application that is utilized for managing and measuring the effectiveness of marketing activities, which includes budgets, tasks, ideation and creation. It allows an organization to plan campaigns, centralize resources, create and develop projects, produce and disseminate images and campaign collateral, and analyze and optimize marketing and communication resources. Consequently, it is employed in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, life science, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, education, energy and utilities, and mining and construction industries.

Market Trends

The increasing focus of companies to manage digital assets, reduce IT infrastructure costs and improve the flexibility and efficiency of marketing operations is escalating the demand for MRM across the globe. The increasing utilization of cloud-based MRM solutions, along with extensive research and development (R&D) in the field of information technology (IT), is acting as another major growth inducing factor. Other than this, the rising trend of location-based marketing, which refers to the marketing of content on the basis of the GPS location of potential customers, along with the integration of cloud-based solutions, is expected to create a positive impact on the market growth in the upcoming years.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Adobe

Brandmaker

IBM Corporation

Infor

Microsoft Corporation

North Plain Systems

SAP SE

SAS

Teradata Corporation,

Workfront Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of solution type, deployment type, end user, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Solution Type:

Marketing Reporting and Analytics

Capacity Planning Management

Financial Management

Creative Production Management

Brand and Advertising Management

Marketing Asset Management

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Retail

BFSI

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Automotive

Manufacturing

Apparel

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

