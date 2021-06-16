Composite Materials Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts by 2027 – SGL CARBON SE, JOHNS MANVILLE, JUSHI GROUP and Others

Global Composite Materials Market to witnessed good recovery in growth and projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2021-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights – outlining the key outcomes of the Composite Materials market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking key players strategies. In addition, the study helps with competition insights of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions. some of the key players that are part of coverage are SGL CARBON SE, JOHNS MANVILLE, JUSHI GROUP, CYTEC INDUSTRIES, KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV, JOHNSON CONTROLS, Toray Industries, TEIJIN FIBERS, OWENS CORNING.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type:

PMC

MMC

CMC

On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into:

Structural

Powertrain

Interior

Exterior

Other

Top Companies covered in the report:

Toray Industries

CYTEC INDUSTRIES

SGL CARBON SE

TEIJIN FIBERS

KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV

JOHNS MANVILLE

OWENS CORNING

JOHNSON CONTROLS

JUSHI GROUP

Research Methodology:

Years considered for the study are:

Historical year – 2016-2019

Disreputable year – 2020

Estimate period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

Primary Research:

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Composite Materials industry including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Global Composite Materials industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

Table of Contents Executive Summary 1 Industry Overview of Composite Materials 1.1 Definition of Composite Materials 1.2 Composite Materials Segment by Type 1.2.1 Global Composite Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2016-2027) 1.2.2 PMC 1.2.3 MMC 1.2.4 CMC 1.3 Composite Materials Segment by Applications 1.3.1 Global Composite Materials Consumption Comparison by Applications (2016-2027) 1.3.2 Structural 1.3.3 Powertrain 1.3.4 Interior 1.3.5 Exterior 1.3.6 Other 1.4 Global Composite Materials Overall Market 1.4.1 Global Composite Materials Revenue (2016-2027) 1.4.2 Global Composite Materials Production (2016-2027) 1.4.3 North America Composite Materials Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.4 Europe Composite Materials Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.5 China Composite Materials Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.6 Japan Composite Materials Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.7 Southeast Asia Composite Materials Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 1.4.8 India Composite Materials Status and Prospect (2016-2027) 2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis 2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Composite Materials 2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Composite Materials 2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Composite Materials 3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Composite Materials 4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers 5 Composite Materials Regional Market Analysis

Continued…..

Key Questions Answered by Composite Materials Market Report

What was the Composite Materials Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of Composite Materials Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)? Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027). Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Composite Materials Market was the market leader in 2020? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

