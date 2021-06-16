Builders Hardware Market Outlook AND Opportunities, In Grooming Regions; EDITION 2021-2027| Wurth, PCC, ITW, PCC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Builders Hardware market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Builders Hardware market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Builders Hardware market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Builders Hardware market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Builders Hardware market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Builders Hardware market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Builders Hardware market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Builders Hardware Market Research Report: Wurth, PCC, ITW, Arconic, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Group, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), BOSSARD, Aoyama Seisakusho, KAMAX, Agrati Group, Meidoh, NAFCO, Gem-Year, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners Limited

Global Builders Hardware Market by Type: Steel Type, Copper Type, Aluminum Type, Other

Global Builders Hardware Market by Application: Wood Building, Concrete Building

The global Builders Hardware market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Builders Hardware market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Builders Hardware market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Builders Hardware market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Builders Hardware market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Builders Hardware market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Builders Hardware market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Builders Hardware market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Builders Hardware market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Builders Hardware Market Overview

1.1 Builders Hardware Product Overview

1.2 Builders Hardware Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel Type

1.2.2 Copper Type

1.2.3 Aluminum Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Builders Hardware Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Builders Hardware Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Builders Hardware Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Builders Hardware Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Builders Hardware Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Builders Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Builders Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Builders Hardware Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Builders Hardware Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Builders Hardware as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Builders Hardware Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Builders Hardware Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Builders Hardware Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Builders Hardware Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Builders Hardware by Application

4.1 Builders Hardware Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wood Building

4.1.2 Concrete Building

4.2 Global Builders Hardware Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Builders Hardware by Country

5.1 North America Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Builders Hardware by Country

6.1 Europe Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Builders Hardware by Country

8.1 Latin America Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Builders Hardware Business

10.1 Wurth

10.1.1 Wurth Corporation Information

10.1.2 Wurth Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Wurth Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Wurth Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.1.5 Wurth Recent Development

10.2 PCC

10.2.1 PCC Corporation Information

10.2.2 PCC Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 PCC Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Wurth Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.2.5 PCC Recent Development

10.3 ITW

10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ITW Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ITW Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.3.5 ITW Recent Development

10.4 Arconic

10.4.1 Arconic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arconic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Arconic Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Arconic Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.4.5 Arconic Recent Development

10.5 Araymond

10.5.1 Araymond Corporation Information

10.5.2 Araymond Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Araymond Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Araymond Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.5.5 Araymond Recent Development

10.6 LISI

10.6.1 LISI Corporation Information

10.6.2 LISI Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 LISI Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 LISI Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.6.5 LISI Recent Development

10.7 STANLEY

10.7.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

10.7.2 STANLEY Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 STANLEY Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 STANLEY Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.7.5 STANLEY Recent Development

10.8 Fontana Group

10.8.1 Fontana Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fontana Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Fontana Group Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Fontana Group Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.8.5 Fontana Group Recent Development

10.9 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

10.9.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Development

10.10 BOSSARD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Builders Hardware Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BOSSARD Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BOSSARD Recent Development

10.11 Aoyama Seisakusho

10.11.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.11.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development

10.12 KAMAX

10.12.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

10.12.2 KAMAX Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 KAMAX Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 KAMAX Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.12.5 KAMAX Recent Development

10.13 Agrati Group

10.13.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Agrati Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Agrati Group Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Agrati Group Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.13.5 Agrati Group Recent Development

10.14 Meidoh

10.14.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

10.14.2 Meidoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Meidoh Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Meidoh Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.14.5 Meidoh Recent Development

10.15 NAFCO

10.15.1 NAFCO Corporation Information

10.15.2 NAFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 NAFCO Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 NAFCO Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.15.5 NAFCO Recent Development

10.16 Gem-Year

10.16.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

10.16.2 Gem-Year Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Gem-Year Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Gem-Year Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.16.5 Gem-Year Recent Development

10.17 Bulten

10.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bulten Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Bulten Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Bulten Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.17.5 Bulten Recent Development

10.18 Boltun

10.18.1 Boltun Corporation Information

10.18.2 Boltun Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Boltun Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Boltun Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.18.5 Boltun Recent Development

10.19 TR Fastening

10.19.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information

10.19.2 TR Fastening Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 TR Fastening Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 TR Fastening Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.19.5 TR Fastening Recent Development

10.20 Sundram Fasteners Limited

10.20.1 Sundram Fasteners Limited Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sundram Fasteners Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sundram Fasteners Limited Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sundram Fasteners Limited Builders Hardware Products Offered

10.20.5 Sundram Fasteners Limited Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Builders Hardware Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Builders Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Builders Hardware Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Builders Hardware Distributors

12.3 Builders Hardware Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

