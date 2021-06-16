Builders Hardware Market Outlook AND Opportunities, In Grooming Regions; EDITION 2021-2027| Wurth, PCC, ITW, PCC

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Builders Hardware market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Builders Hardware market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Builders Hardware market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Builders Hardware market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Builders Hardware market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.
The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Builders Hardware market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Builders Hardware market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Builders Hardware Market Research Report: Wurth, PCC, ITW, Arconic, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Group, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), BOSSARD, Aoyama Seisakusho, KAMAX, Agrati Group, Meidoh, NAFCO, Gem-Year, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners Limited
Global Builders Hardware Market by Type: Steel Type, Copper Type, Aluminum Type, Other
Global Builders Hardware Market by Application: Wood Building, Concrete Building
The global Builders Hardware market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Builders Hardware market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Builders Hardware market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Builders Hardware market.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Builders Hardware market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Builders Hardware market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Builders Hardware market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Builders Hardware market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Builders Hardware market growth and competition?
Table of Contents
1 Builders Hardware Market Overview
1.1 Builders Hardware Product Overview
1.2 Builders Hardware Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Steel Type
1.2.2 Copper Type
1.2.3 Aluminum Type
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Builders Hardware Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Builders Hardware Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Builders Hardware Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Builders Hardware Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Builders Hardware Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Builders Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Builders Hardware Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Builders Hardware Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Builders Hardware Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Builders Hardware as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Builders Hardware Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Builders Hardware Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Builders Hardware Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Builders Hardware Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Builders Hardware by Application
4.1 Builders Hardware Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Wood Building
4.1.2 Concrete Building
4.2 Global Builders Hardware Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Builders Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Builders Hardware by Country
5.1 North America Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Builders Hardware by Country
6.1 Europe Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Builders Hardware by Country
8.1 Latin America Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Builders Hardware Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Builders Hardware Business
10.1 Wurth
10.1.1 Wurth Corporation Information
10.1.2 Wurth Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Wurth Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Wurth Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.1.5 Wurth Recent Development
10.2 PCC
10.2.1 PCC Corporation Information
10.2.2 PCC Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 PCC Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Wurth Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.2.5 PCC Recent Development
10.3 ITW
10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.3.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ITW Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ITW Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.3.5 ITW Recent Development
10.4 Arconic
10.4.1 Arconic Corporation Information
10.4.2 Arconic Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Arconic Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Arconic Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.4.5 Arconic Recent Development
10.5 Araymond
10.5.1 Araymond Corporation Information
10.5.2 Araymond Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Araymond Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Araymond Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.5.5 Araymond Recent Development
10.6 LISI
10.6.1 LISI Corporation Information
10.6.2 LISI Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 LISI Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 LISI Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.6.5 LISI Recent Development
10.7 STANLEY
10.7.1 STANLEY Corporation Information
10.7.2 STANLEY Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 STANLEY Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 STANLEY Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.7.5 STANLEY Recent Development
10.8 Fontana Group
10.8.1 Fontana Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fontana Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Fontana Group Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Fontana Group Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.8.5 Fontana Group Recent Development
10.9 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
10.9.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information
10.9.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.9.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Development
10.10 BOSSARD
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Builders Hardware Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 BOSSARD Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 BOSSARD Recent Development
10.11 Aoyama Seisakusho
10.11.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information
10.11.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.11.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development
10.12 KAMAX
10.12.1 KAMAX Corporation Information
10.12.2 KAMAX Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 KAMAX Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 KAMAX Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.12.5 KAMAX Recent Development
10.13 Agrati Group
10.13.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information
10.13.2 Agrati Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Agrati Group Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Agrati Group Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.13.5 Agrati Group Recent Development
10.14 Meidoh
10.14.1 Meidoh Corporation Information
10.14.2 Meidoh Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Meidoh Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Meidoh Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.14.5 Meidoh Recent Development
10.15 NAFCO
10.15.1 NAFCO Corporation Information
10.15.2 NAFCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 NAFCO Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 NAFCO Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.15.5 NAFCO Recent Development
10.16 Gem-Year
10.16.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information
10.16.2 Gem-Year Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Gem-Year Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Gem-Year Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.16.5 Gem-Year Recent Development
10.17 Bulten
10.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information
10.17.2 Bulten Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Bulten Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Bulten Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.17.5 Bulten Recent Development
10.18 Boltun
10.18.1 Boltun Corporation Information
10.18.2 Boltun Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Boltun Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Boltun Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.18.5 Boltun Recent Development
10.19 TR Fastening
10.19.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information
10.19.2 TR Fastening Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 TR Fastening Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 TR Fastening Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.19.5 TR Fastening Recent Development
10.20 Sundram Fasteners Limited
10.20.1 Sundram Fasteners Limited Corporation Information
10.20.2 Sundram Fasteners Limited Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Sundram Fasteners Limited Builders Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Sundram Fasteners Limited Builders Hardware Products Offered
10.20.5 Sundram Fasteners Limited Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Builders Hardware Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Builders Hardware Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Builders Hardware Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Builders Hardware Distributors
12.3 Builders Hardware Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
