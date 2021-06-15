Referral Management Market: Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Size, Competitive Landscape and Regions

The global referral management market is projected to reach 6.0 billion by 2025 from USD 2.8 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.7%. Growth in the referral management market can be attributed to factors such as technological advancements in healthcare sector, advantages associated with automated referral processes, rising patient pool worldwide & increased funding for healthcare IT solutions. However, data security concerns and dearth of skilled healthcare IT professionals may prove to be restraints for the market growth.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=345559

Some of the major players in the market include Cerner Corporation (US), eHealth Technologies (US), ReferralMD (US), CarePort Health (an Allscripts Company) (US), Kyruus (US), Eceptionist (US), Change Healthcare (US), HealthViewX (US), Persistent Systems (India), Fibroblast (US), Conifer Health Solutions (US), Blockit (US), Optum (US), par8o (US), Evariant (US), Dental CareLinks (US), ReferWell (US), Keet Health(US), Arcadia (US) and EZ Referral (Canada).

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the medical practices of all sizes. The large patient volumes visiting healthcare facilities on a daily basis are creating an immense pressure on the healthcare providers. The rapid spread of this disease has resulted in a shortage of healthcare workers, which has driven the demand for referral management solutions and services for ensuring end-to-end patient care to ensure complete recovery. The critical need for social distancing has increased the demand for virtual care. Various players operating in this market have introduced COVID-19 related features into their existing referral management solutions or developed temporary platforms, which are being made available to the users free of cost. The growing need to gain higher patient access and avoid loss of referrals will further boost the referral management market growth.

“The software component is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of component, the referral management market has been segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Introduction of advanced integrated and standalone software solutions along with periodic software upgrades is expected to foster the growth of this market segment.

“The cloud-based mode of delivery segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

On the basis of mode of delivery, the referral management market is segmented into cloud-base and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed reduction in the cost of deploying referral management solutions and enhanced capacity flexibility.

“High volumes of inbound referrals to garner large market share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of type, the referral management market is segmented inbound and outbound referrals. The inbound referrals segment is projected to command the largest market share during the forecast period. The growing adoption of referral management solutions in hospitals and specialist centers is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.

“The providers segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.”

On the basis of end user, the referral management market is segmented into providers, payers and others. The providers segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factors such as increased adoption of referral management solutions by the primary care physicians, specialists and other healthcare providers to streamline patient referral process and reduce network leakages.

“The Asia Pacific referral management market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Geographically, the referral management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth in this region can be attributed to the technology revolution in healthcare sector and growing emphasis of government on connected healthcare approach in this region. Growing geriatric patient pool in the APAC countries, demanding for advanced healthcare services and efficient care transition will further support the regional market growth.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 18%, and Tier 3 – 22%

Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 – 18%, and Tier 3 – 22% By Designation: C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

C-level – 35%, Director-level – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: North America – 20%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 40%, and RoW – 15%

Research Coverage

This report studies the referral management market based on component, mode of delivery, type, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the referral management market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=345559

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Market Scope

1.2.2 Markets Covered

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.2.4 Provider-Based Market Estimation

2.3 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions Of The Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Referral Management Market Overview

4.2 North America: Referral Management Market, By Type & Country (2019)

4.3 Referral Management Market Share, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.4 Referral Management Market Share, By Component, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.5 Referral Management Market Share, By Mode Of Delivery, 2020 Vs. 2025

4.6 Referral Management Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives To Incorporate It Solutions In Healthcare

5.2.1.2 Benefits Offered By Automated Referral Processes

5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population And The Subsequent Increase In The Incidence Of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Dearth Of Skilled Healthcare It Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Apac Market To Offer High Growth Potential

5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Models Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reluctance To Adopt Hcit Solutions And Data Security Concerns

5.2.4.2 Lack Of Awareness

5.3 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Referral Management Market

6 Referral Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Integrated Software

6.2.1.1 Integration Of Referral Management Systems With Emrs Increases Referral Volume By 250?300%

6.2.2 Standalone Software

6.2.2.1 Standalone Software Provides High Data Security

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Need For Software Interoperability & Training Towards Advanced Solutions To Boost The Market Growth

7 Referral Management Market, By Mode Of Delivery

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Cloud-Based Delivery

7.1.1.1 Cloud-Based Delivery Eliminates The Upfront Hardware Expenses

7.1.2 On-Premise Delivery

7.1.2.1 On-Premise Delivery Allows Customization Of Solutions According To Vendor Requirements

8 Referral Management Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Inbound Referrals

8.2.1 High Volume Of Inbound Referrals From Multiple Referring Channels To Drive Market Growth

8.3 Outbound Referrals

8.3.1 Increased Demand For Patient Referral Systems By Fohcs And Chcs To Support Market Growth

9 Referral Management Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Providers

9.1.1.1 Referral Management Solutions Improve The Profitability Of Healthcare Providers By Reducing Patient Referral Leakages

9.1.2 Payers

9.1.2.1 Referral Management Solutions Help Payers Increase Operational Efficiency

9.1.3 Other End Users

10 Referral Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Adoption Of Healthcare It Solutions To Curtail The Rising Healthcare Costs In The Us

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Developments In Healthcare Infrastructure To Drive Market Growth In Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany To Register The Highest Growth In The European Referral Management Market

10.3.2 Uk

10.3.2.1 Government Initiatives To Drive The Adoption Of Hcit Solutions In The Uk

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population In The Country To Support The Growth Of The Referral Management Market In France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 High Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases In The Country To Support Market Growth

10.3.5 Roe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Healthcare Reforms In Japan To Emphasize On The Use Of Healthcare Information Technology

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 China Is The Fastest-Growing Market For Referral Management Solutions

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives To Bring Digital Transformation In The Indian Healthcare Industry Will Support Market Growth

10.4.4 Roapac

10.5 Rest Of The World (Row)

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Ranking

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Partnerships & Collaborations

11.4.2 Acquisitions

11.4.3 Product Launches

12 Company Evaluation Matrix & Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

12.1.1 Visionary Leaders

12.1.2 Innovators

12.1.3 Emerging Companies

12.1.4 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2 Company Profiles

12.2.1 Cerner Corporation

12.2.1.1 Business Overview

12.2.1.2 Products Offered

12.2.2 Careport Health

12.2.2.1 Business Overview

12.2.2.2 Products Offered

12.2.2.3 Recent Developments

12.2.3 Optum, Inc.

12.2.3.1 Business Overview

12.2.3.2 Products Offered

12.2.3.3 Recent Developments

12.2.4 Change Healthcare

12.2.4.1 Business Overview

12.2.4.2 Products Offered

12.2.4.3 Recent Developments

12.2.5 Ehealth Technologies

12.2.5.1 Business Overview

12.2.5.2 Products Offered

12.2.5.3 Recent Developments

12.2.6 Kyruus

12.2.6.1 Business Overview

12.2.7 Products Offered

12.2.7.1 Recent Developments

12.2.8 Referralmd

12.2.8.1 Business Overview

12.2.8.2 Products Offered

12.2.8.3 Recent Developments

12.2.9 Eceptionist

12.2.9.1 Business Overview

12.2.9.2 Products Offered

12.2.9.3 Recent Developments

12.2.10 Persistent Systems

12.2.10.1 Business Overview

12.2.10.2 Products Offered

12.2.10.3 Recent Developments

12.2.11 Healthviewx

12.2.11.1 Business Overview

12.2.11.2 Products Offered

12.2.12 Conifer Health Solutions

12.2.12.1 Business Overview

12.2.12.2 Products Offered

12.2.13 Ecosoft Health

12.2.13.1 Business Overview

12.2.13.2 Products Offered

12.2.14 Dental Care Links

12.2.14.1 Business Overview

12.2.14.2 Products Offered

12.2.15 Blockit, Inc.

12.2.15.1 Business Overview

12.2.15.2 Products Offered

12.2.15.3 Recent Developments

12.2.16 Par8o, Inc.

12.2.16.1 Business Overview

12.2.16.2 Products Offered

12.2.16.3 Recent Developments

12.2.17 Ez Referral

12.2.17.1 Business Overview

12.2.17.2 Products Offered

12.2.17.3 Recent Developments

12.2.18 Keet Health

12.2.18.1 Business Overview

12.2.18.2 Products Offered

12.2.18.3 Recent Developments

12.2.19 Fibroblast, Inc.

12.2.19.1 Business Overview

12.2.19.2 Products Offered

12.2.19.3 Recent Developments

12.2.20 Referwell

12.2.20.1 Business Overview

12.2.20.2 Products Offered

12.2.20.3 Recent Developments

12.2.21 Arcadia

12.2.21.1 Business Overview

12.2.21.2 Products Offered

12.2.21.3 Recent Developments

13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: