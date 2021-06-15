ePrescribing Market: Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Size, Competitive Landscape and Regions

The global ePrescribing market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 1.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.3%.The increasing adoption of EHR solutions, government initiatives and incentive programs, rising focus on reducing the abuse of controlled substances, increasing focus on reducing medical errors, and the need to curtail the escalating healthcare costs are driving the growth of the e-prescribing market. The increased adoption of integrated telehealth solutions due to COVID-19 and the emerging APAC markets are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the e-prescribing market during the forecast period.

Prominent players in the global e-prescribing market are Epic Systems Corporation (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), athenahealth, Inc. (US), RelayHealth, LLC (US), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (US), DrFirst, Inc. (US), Surescripts-RxHub, LLC (US), and Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US).

“The services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ePrescribing market, by type of product & service, during the forecast period.”

The services segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of e-prescribing, leading to the growing demand for training and education services, stringent regulations that have increased the application of implementation services for the validation and verification of hardware and software, and the need for frequent support and maintenance.

“Hospitals is the fastest-growing end user segment of the ePrescribing market.”

Hospitals accounted for the largest share and is the highest growin segment of the the e-prescribing market, by end user. High adoption rate of e-prescribing solutions by hospitals across US and Europe, use of ePrescribing solutions with EHRs and EMRs to enhance data interoperability is driving the demand for e-prescribing solutions within hospitals.

“Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Japan, Australia, Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China are the major countries in this region that are actively adopting e-prescribing solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 21%, Tier 2: 42%, and Tier 3: 37%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 24%, Directors: 34%, and Others: 42%

By Region: North America: 32%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 24%, RoW: 14%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the ePrescribing market and estimates the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments, such as type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. It also covers competitive leadership mapping, which helps in analyzing the position of key market players as stars, pervasive players, emerging leaders, and emergin companies. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them to garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ePrescribing market. The report analyzes this market by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ePrescribing market. The report analyzes this market by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global ePrescribing market.

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and service launches in the global ePrescribing market. Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by type of product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ePrescribing market.

Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global ePrescribing market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global ePrescribing market.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 E-Prescribing Market Segmentation

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 5 Illustrative Representation Of Parent Market Analysis To Arrive At The Size Of The E-Prescribing Market

Figure 6 Illustrative Representation Of Demand-Side Analysis Based On The Number Of Physicians

Figure 7 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Growth Rate (2019-2021)

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach For Subsegment-Level Markets

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 E-Prescribing Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 E-Prescribing Services Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 E-Prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 E-Prescribing Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Geographical Snapshot Of The E-Prescribing Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 E-Prescribing Market Overview

Figure 15 E-Prescribing Market Is Projected To Witness Double-Digit Growth Rate In The Forecast Period

4.2 Asia Pacific: E-Prescribing Market, By Product & Service And Country (2019)

Figure 16 Solutions Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Apac E-Prescribing Market In 2019

4.3 E-Prescribing Market, By Region, 2020?2025

Figure 17 North America Will Continue To Dominate The E-Prescribing Market In 2025

4.4 E-Prescribing Market: Developing Vs. Developed Markets

Figure 18 Developing Markets To Register Higher Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Market Dynamics

Figure 19 E-Prescribing Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Ehr Solutions

5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives & Incentive Programs

Table 1 Key Government Initiatives For Emr Adoption

5.2.1.3 Rising Focus On Reducing The Abuse Of Controlled Substances

Figure 20 Us: Percentage Of Prescribers And Pharmacies That Have Enabled Epcs, 2017-2019

5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus On Reducing Medical Errors

5.2.1.5 Need To Curtail The Escalating Healthcare Costs

Table 2 Market Drivers: Impact Analysis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Deployment

5.2.2.2 Reluctance Among Healthcare Professionals To Adopt E-Prescribing Solutions

5.2.2.3 Concerns Regarding Security And Workflow

Table 3 Market Restraints: Impact Analysis

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increased Adoption Of Integrated Telehealth Solutions Due To Covid-19

5.2.3.2 Services Industry To Provide Opportunities For Revenue Generation

5.2.3.3 Emerging Apac Markets

Table 4 Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack Of Technological Awareness Among End Users

Table 5 Market Challenges: Impact Analysis

5.3 Adjacent & Related Markets

Table 6 Adjacent And Related Markets To The E-Prescribing Market

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

Figure 21 Growing Demand For Epcs-Based Solutions Is

The Major Trend In This Market 60

6.1.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Adoption Of E-Prescribing Solutions

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On The E-Prescribing Market

Table 7 Strategies Adopted By Some Of The Emr/Ehr Vendors During Covid-19

6.1.2 Adoption Of Tools To Aid The E-Prescribing Of Controlled Substances

6.1.3 Specialty Prescribing

6.1.4 Growing Demand For Mobile-Based Ehr Solutions

6.1.5 Growing Demand For Cloud-Based Solutions

6.2 Hcit Adoption Trends

6.2.1 Us

6.2.2 Rest Of The World

6.3 Evolution Of E-Prescribing In The Us

Figure 23 E-Prescribing: Rules, Laws, Regulations, & Incentives (2007-2020)

6.4 Regulatory Analysis

6.4.1 North America

6.4.1.1 Us

6.4.1.2 Canada

6.4.2 Europe

6.4.3 Asia Pacific

7 E-Prescribing Market, By Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

Figure 24 Services To Witness The Highest Growth In The E-Prescribing Market During The Forecast Period

Table 8 E-Prescribing Market, By Product & Service, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Solutions

Table 9 E-Prescribing Solutions Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 10 E-Prescribing Solutions Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Integrated Solutions

7.2.1.1 Integrated Solutions Will Register The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

Table 11 Integrated E-Prescribing Solutions Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Standalone Solutions

7.2.2.1 Standalone Solutions Are Mostly Deployed By Small Clinical Practices

Table 12 Standalone E-Prescribing Solutions Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Services

Table 13 E-Prescribing Services Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 E-Prescribing Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Support & Maintenance Services

7.3.1.1 Support & Maintenance Services Accounted For The Largest Share Of The E-Prescribing Services Market

Table 15 Support & Maintenance Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Implementation Services

7.3.2.1 Covid-19 Pandemic Has Increased The Demand For Implementation Services

Table 16 Implementation Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Network Services

7.3.3.1 Network Services Work As Intermediaries Between Existing Pharmacy Management And Ehr Systems

Table 17 Network Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Training & Education Services

7.3.4.1 The Emr Industry Relies Heavily On Service Providers For Training And Education Purposes

Table 18 Training & Education Services Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 E-Prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

Figure 25 Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions Segment To Register The Highest Growth In The E-Prescribing Market During The Forecast Period

Table 19 E-Prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.2.1 Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions Help Healthcare Organizations Share And Integrate Information From Disparate Locations In Real-Time

Table 20 Players Offering Web- & Cloud-Based E-Prescribing Solutions

Table 21 E-Prescribing Market For Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 On-Premise Solutions

8.3.1 On-Premise Solutions Reduce The Risk Of Data Breaches And Other Security Issues

Table 22 E-Prescribing Market For On-Premise Solutions, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9 E-Prescribing Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Figure 26 Hospitals Will Continue To Dominate The E-Prescribing Market In The Forecast Period

Table 23 E-Prescribing Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospitals

9.2.1 Hospitals Are The Major End Users Of E-Prescribing Solutions

Table 24 E-Prescribing Market For Hospitals, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Office-Based Physicians

9.3.1 Office-Based Physicians Are The Major Adopters Of Standalone E-Prescribing Solutions

Table 25 E-Prescribing Market For Office-Based Physicians, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Pharmacies

9.4.1 E-Prescribing Solutions Have Reduced The Number Of Medication Errors Among Pharmacies

Table 26 E-Prescribing Market For Pharmacies, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10 E-Prescribing Market, By Region

