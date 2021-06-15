Chromatography Accessories & Consumables Market: Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Size, Competitive Landscape and Regions

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025 from USD 3.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The high adoption of HPLC owing to its high sensitivity and accuracy and its growing importance in drug approvals, advantages associated with and acceptance of the UPLC technique in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO industry, rising crude & shale oil production, increasing importance of wastewater treatment, and rising food safety concerns are driving the market growth.

Prominent players in the chromatography accessories and consumables market include Waters Corporation (US), Agilent (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Restek Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Scion Instruments (US), DANI Instruments S.p.A. (Italy), GL Sciences (Japan), Valco Company Instruments, Inc. (US), SRI Instruments (US), GE Healthcare (US), JASCO, Inc. (US), Hamilton Company (US), Gilson, Inc. (US), Falcon Analytical Systems & Technologies (US), Chromatotec (France), OI Analytical (US), Centurion Scientific (India), Orochem (US), Trajan Scientific (Australia), Hitachi (Japan), and Phenomenex (US).

“Auto sampler Accessories and Consumables are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the chromatography accessories and consumables market during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented into columns, column accessories and consumables, auto samplers, auto sampler accessories and consumables, flow management accessories and consumables, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories and consumables, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories and consumables.

Autosampler Accessories and Consumables are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the use of autosamplers in oil & gas, forensics, environmental, medical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries to analyze a sample for quality control, purity, or to look for a particular analyte.

“The liquid chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market, by technology.”

On the basis of technology, the chromatography accessories and consumables market is broadly segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. In 2019, the liquid chromatography segment accounted for the largest share of this market. This is because liquid chromatography is the most widely used chromatography technique.

“The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this region can mainly be attributed to the fact that big pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery and development studies to countries within this region. This has led to an increase in the demand for separation procedures.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21% By Designation : C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76% By Region: Europe – 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%

Research Coverage

This report studies the chromatography accessories and consumables market based on product type, technology, end user, and region. It covers the factors affecting market growth—such as opportunities and challenges—and also provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their growth trends. It forecasts the size of market segments in key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa (and the respective countries in these regions).

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis—such as an analysis of the top players and their rank in this market; the competitive landscape; the emerging segments of the chromatography accessories and consumables market; and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographies Covered

1.3.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

1.8 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

Figure 1 Research Methodology: Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market

Figure 2 Research Design

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 4 Research Methodology: Hypothesis Building

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3.1 Revenue Mapping-Based Market Estimation

2.3.2 Usage Pattern-Based Market Estimation

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market

2.3.3 Primary Research Validation

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 7 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 North America Is Expected To Dominate The Global Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market Overview

Figure 11 Growing Investments In Pharmaceutical R&D To Drive The Market

4.2 Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Technology (2020 Vs. 2025)

Figure 12 High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Segment To Hold The Largest Share

4.3 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By End User (2020 Vs. 2025)

Figure 13 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry Segment To Hold The Largest Share

4.4 North American Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Technology & Country

Figure 14 Liquid Chromatography Segment To Account For The Largest Share Of The North American Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments In Pharmaceutical R&D

5.2.1.2 Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers And Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes

5.2.1.3 Growing Popularity Of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques

5.2.1.4 Development Of Policies And Initiatives To Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels

Table 1 Stringent Regulations In Environmental Testing

5.2.1.5 Growing Food Safety Concerns

5.2.1.6 Growing Importance Of Chromatography Tests In The Drug Approval Process

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Chromatography Equipment

5.2.2.2 Dearth Of Skilled Professionals

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development Of Improved Gas Chromatography Columns For Petrochemical Applications

5.2.3.2 Growing Proteomics Market

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand For Chromatography Instruments In Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Presence Of Alternative Technologies To Chromatography

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market

5.4 Ecosystem: Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market

6 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Columns

Table 3 Chromatography Columns Market, By Product, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 4 Chromatography Columns Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Pre-Packed Columns

6.2.1.1 Pre-Packed Columns Segment To Dominate The Columns Market

Table 5 Pre-Packed Columns Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Empty Columns

6.2.2.1 Empty Columns Provide Flexibility In Performing Chromatography

Table 6 Empty Columns Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Column Accessories And Consumables

Table 7 Column Accessories And Consumables Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Column Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Guard Holders

6.3.1.1 Guard Holders Extend The Life Of Columns

Table 9 Guard Holders Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Heaters & Ovens

6.3.2.1 They Are Used To Control The Temperature Of An Analytical Process

Table 10 Heaters & Ovens Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Other Column Accessories And Consumables

Table 11 Other Column Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Autosamplers

6.4.1 Autosamplers Enable The Automatic Introduction Of Samples Into An Inlet

Table 12 Autosamplers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Autosampler Accessories And Consumables

Table 13 Autosampler Accessories And Consumables Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Autosampler Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.1 Autosampler Syringes/Sample Needles

6.5.1.1 Selection Of The Correct Autosampler Needle Avoids Flooding Of The Inlet

Table 15 Autosampler Syringes/Sample Needles Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.2 Vials

6.5.2.1 Vial Selection Depends On The Sample To Be Analyzed

Table 16 Vials Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.3 Septa

6.5.3.1 Septa Are Made Of Materials Like Silicone Rubber, Ptfe, And Polypropylene

Table 17 Septa Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6 Flow Management Accessories And Consumables

Table 18 Flow Management Accessories And Consumables Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Flow Management Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.1 Flowmeters

6.6.1.1 Flowmeters Measure The Amount Of Gas Exiting A Column Or Split Vent

Table 20 Flowmeters Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.2 Flow Splitters

6.6.2.1 Flow Splitters Are Generally Classified As Fixed, Adjustable, And Multi-Port Fixed

Table 21 Flow Splitters Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.3 Pumps

6.6.3.1 Pumps Provide A Continuous And Consistent Flow Of The Mobile Phase Through The Chromatography System

Table 22 Pumps Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7 Chromatography Fittings And Tubing

Table 23 Chromatography Fittings And Tubing Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Chromatography Fittings And Tubing Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7.1 Tubing

6.7.1.1 Stainless Steel Is The Most Common Material Used For Tubing

Table 25 Tubing Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7.2 Ferrules And Nuts

6.7.2.1 Ferrules And Nuts Are Used In Both Gc And Lc Systems To Seal Tube Connections

Table 26 Ferrules And Nuts Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7.3 Valves And Gauges

6.7.3.1 Valves And Gauges Are Used To Control The Flow Of Fluids And Column Pressure

Table 27 Valves And Gauges Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7.4 Liners And Seals

6.7.4.1 Liners And Seals Assist With The Complete Transfer Of Samples Into Columns

Table 28 Liners And Seals Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8 Detectors

Table 29 Detectors Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.1 Liquid Chromatography Detectors

Table 31 Liquid Chromatography Detectors Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 32 Liquid Chromatography Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.1.1 Uv Visible Pda Detectors

6.8.1.1.1 These Are The Most Commonly Used Detectors In Lc

Table 33 Uv Visible Pda Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.1.2 Refractive Index Detectors

6.8.1.2.1 They Are Beneficial For Analyzing Compounds Like Carbohydrates, Lipids, And Petrochemicals

Table 34 Refractive Index Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.1.3 Fluorescence Detectors

6.8.1.3.1 These Are Highly Sensitive Chromatography Detectors

Table 35 Fluorescence Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025(Usd Million)

6.8.1.4 Other Liquid Chromatography Detectors

Table 36 Other Liquid Chromatography Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.2 Gas Chromatography Detectors

Table 37 Gas Chromatography Detectors Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 Gas Chromatography Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.2.1 Flame Ionization Detectors

6.8.2.1.1 Fid Is A Mass Flow-Dependent Detector

Table 39 Flame Ionization Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.2.2 Mass Spectrometry Detectors

6.8.2.2.1 Ms Detectors Are The Most Powerful Of All Gas Chromatography Detectors

Table 40 Mass Spectrometry Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.2.3 Thermal Conductivity Detectors

6.8.2.3.1 Tcd Is A Type Of Concentration-Dependent Detector

Table 41 Thermal Conductivity Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.8.2.4 Other Gas Chromatography Detectors

Table 42 Other Gas Chromatography Detectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.9 Mobile Phase Accessories And Consumables

Table 43 Mobile Phase Accessories And Consumables Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Mobile Phase Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.9.1 Mixers And Mixing Chambers

6.9.1.1 They Are Used To Homogenize The Mobile Phase Composition

Table 45 Mixers And Mixing Chambers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.9.2 Degassers

6.9.2.1 Mobile Phase Degassing Is Important For The Functioning Of Pump Check Valves

Table 46 Degassers Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.9.3 Other Mobile Phase Accessories And Consumables

Table 47 Other Mobile Phase Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.10 Fraction Collectors

6.10.1 They Are Used To Collect The Sample After Separation

Table 48 Fraction Collectors Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.11 Pressure Regulators

6.11.1 Pressure Regulators Do Not Allow Contaminators To Enter The Gas Stream

Table 49 Pressure Regulators Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

6.12 Other Accessories And Consumables

Table 50 Other Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

Table 51 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Technology, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Liquid Chromatography

Table 52 Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Type, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

7.2.1.1 Hplc Accounts For The Largest Share Of The Lc Consumables And Accessories Market

Table 54 High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Ultra-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

7.2.2.1 Uplc Differs From Hplc In The Size Of Particles Filled Into The Column

Table 55 Ultra-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Flash Chromatography

7.2.3.1 Fc Does Not Require Elaborate And Expensive Equipment

Table 56 Flash Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

7.2.4.1 Lplc Is Used For Simple Protein Separations

Table 57 Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Other Liquid Chromatography Techniques

Table 58 Other Liquid Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Gas Chromatography

7.3.1 Gc Is Used For The Separation And Analysis Of Volatile Compounds Without Their Decomposition

Table 59 Gas Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Other Chromatography Technologies

Table 60 Other Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

Table 61 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By End User, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry

8.2.1 Requirement Of Rigorous Qc In All Drug Development Phases To Boost The Market Growth

Table 62 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Academic & Research Institutes

8.3.1 Emphasis On Practical Applications Rather Than Theoretical Knowledge Has Increased The Use Of High-End Instruments In This Segment

Table 63 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For Academic & Research Institutes, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Food & Beverage Industry

8.4.1 Growing Focus On Food Quality And Safety To Support The Growth Of This End-User Segment

Table 64 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For The Food & Beverage Industry, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Hospitals & Clinics

8.5.1 Rising Need To Determine Metabolites And Analytes To Oost Market Growth

Table 65 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For Hospitals & Clinics, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.6 Oil & Gas Industry

8.6.1 Gas Chromatography Is Widely Used In This End-User Segment

Table 66 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For The Oil & Gas Industry, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.7 Environmental Agencies

8.7.1 Imposition Of Stringent Regulations By Government Bodies To Support The Growth Of This End-User Segment

Table 67 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For Environmental Agencies, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

8.8 Other End Users

Table 68 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2018–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market, By Region

