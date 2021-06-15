Blood Collection Market: Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Size, Competitive Landscape and Regions

The global blood collection devices market is projected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2025 from USD 4.83 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components. However, complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), , Haematonics (US), Terumo BCT (Japan), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Grifols (Spain), Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan), Greiner Holding (Austria), Quest Diagnostics (US), SARSTEDT AG & Co. (Germany), Macopharma (France), Smiths Medical (US), Kawasumi Laboratories (Japan), Retractable Technologies (US), LiuyangSanli Medical Technology Development (China), F.L. Medical S.R.L (Italy), AB Medical (South Korea), APTCA SPA (Italy), Micsafe Medical Group Limited (China), DiseraTibbiMalzemeLojistik Sanayi VeTicaret A.Ş (Turkey), Ajosha Bio Teknik Pvt. Ltd. (India), Preq Systems (India), CML Biotech (India), LmbTechnologie GmbH (Germany), Mitra Industries Private Limited (India) and Neomedic Limited (UK). Product launches & approvals, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed bya majority of players in this market.

“Automated blood collection segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The blood collection devices available in the market are based on two major methods— manual and automated blood collection method. The automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products. However, the most widely used method in the blood collection devices market is manual blood collection. This segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020.

“Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homes segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2020”

Hospitals, ASCs, & Nursing Homes are estimated to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market in 2020. The hospitals, ASCs, & nursing homes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the blood collection devices market. The increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the rise in the number of trauma cases, as well as C-sections and organ transplants, have ensured the demand for blood collection equipment and devices in hospital facilities and expanded capabilities are driving the growth of this market.

“North America is expected to dominate the blood collection devices market in 2020”

North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global blood collection devices market in 2020, followed by Europe. Factors such as increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection devices market in North America. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type : Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (25%) • By Designation: C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%)

C-level (45%), Director-level (30%), and Others (25%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific(25%), Latin America (5%), and Middle East & Africa (5%)

Research Coverage

The report studies the blood collection devices market based on method, application, product, end user, and region

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total blood collection devices market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the blood collection devices offered by the key 25 players in the blood collection devices market. The report analyzes the blood collection devices market by method, application, product, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the blood collection devices offered by the key 25 players in the blood collection devices market. The report analyzes the blood collection devices market by method, application, product, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various blood collection devices, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various blood collection devices, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches & approvals, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the blood collection devices market

Exhaustive information about new product launches & approvals, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the blood collection devices market Competitive Assessment:In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the blood collection devices market.

