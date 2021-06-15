Industrial Centrifuge Market: Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Size, Competitive Landscape and Regions

The global industrial centrifuge market is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025. The increasing demand for centrifuges in process industries and the rising need for wastewater management solutions are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=532292

However, the high cost of centrifuges is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in this market include ANDRITZ AG (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), GEA Group AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK), FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark), Schlumberger Limited (US), Ferrum AG (Switzerland), Flottweg SE (Germany), SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany), HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany), Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy), SPX Flow Inc. (US), HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey), Elgin Separation Solutions (US), Comi Polaris Systems, Inc. (US), Dedert Corporation (US), US Centrifuge Systems (US), B&P Littleford (US), and Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US).Product launches, expansions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed bya majority of players in this market.

“Filtering centrifuge segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The industrial centrifuge available in the market are based on two major types— sedimentation and filtering centrifuge. The filtering centrifuge segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration, coupled with their increasing application in the food processing industry, are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges

“Continuous centrifuges segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market in 2020”

On the basis of mode of operation, the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into batch centrifuges and continuous centrifuges. In 2019, the continuous centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high efficiency of separation, easy process standardization, and reduced cleaning time are some of thefactors driving the growth of the continuous centrifuges market.

“North America is expected to dominate the industrial centrifuge market in 2020”

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the industrial centrifuge market, followed by

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type : Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%)

: Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%) By Designation: C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%)

C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%) By Region: North America (39%), Europe (33%), Asia Pacific (15%), and RoW (13%)

Research Coverage

The report studies the industrial centrifuge market based on type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region

The report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth

The report evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

The report studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total industrial centrifuge market

The report forecasts the revenue of market segments with respect to five major regions

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifuge offered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifuge market. The report analyzes the industrial centrifuge market by type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on the industrial centrifuge offered by the key 20 players in the industrial centrifuge market. The report analyzes the industrial centrifuge market by type, design, mode of operation, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various industrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various industrial centrifuge, their adoption, and usage across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifuge market

Exhaustive information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the industrial centrifuge market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking and strategies of the leading players in the industrial centrifuge market.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=532292

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Industrial Centrifuge Market Segmentation

1.2.3 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 2 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

Figure 3 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Industry Insights

Figure 4 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Supply Side): By Company Type, Designation, And Region

Figure 5 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews (Demand Side): By Designation And Region 43

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (1)

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis (2)

Figure 8 Top-Down Approach

2.2.1 Growth Forecast

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 9 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 10 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 13 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 14 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 15 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 16 Geographical Snapshot Of The Industrial Centrifuge Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Industrial Centrifuge Market Overview

Figure 17 Increasing Demand For Centrifuges In Process Industries Is A Major Factor Driving Market Growth

4.2 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type

Figure 18 Sedimentation Centrifuges Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 North American Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type & Country (2019)

Figure 19 Us Accounted For The Largest Share Of The North American Industrial Centrifuge Market In 2019

4.4 Geographical Snapshot Of The Industrial Centrifuge Market

Figure 20 Asia Pacific Market To Register The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 21 Industrial Centrifuge Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand For Centrifuges From Process Industries

5.2.1.2 Growing Need For Wastewater Management Solutions

Table 1 Investments In Water Utilities And Wastewater Treatment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Industrial Centrifuges

5.2.2.2 Slow Replacement Of Equipment Due To Longer Life Span

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Centrifuges In Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Decreasing Oil Prices

5.2.4.2 Competition From Low-Cost Vendors

5.3 Covid-19 Impact On The Industrial Centrifuge Market

5.3.1 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Table 2 Covid-19 Cases In Different Regions

5.3.2 Impact On The Industrial Centrifuge Market

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Industrial Centrifuge Market

6 Regulatory Standards

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standards And Certifications

Table 3 List Of Standards Referenced Directly By Bs.En12547

6.3 Good Manufacturing Practice (Gmp) Guidelines

7 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

Table 4 Global Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Sedimentation Centrifuge

Table 5 Global Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Global Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 7 North America: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Europe: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Asia Pacific: Sedimentation Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Clarifier/Thickener

7.2.1.1 Clarifiers Are Used In A Large Variety Of Industries For Removing Effluents?A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

Table 10 Global Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 North America: Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Europe: Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Asia Pacific: Clarifier/Thickener Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Decanter Centrifuge

7.2.2.1 Decanter Centrifuge Segment Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr In The Sedimentation Centrifuge Market

Table 14 Global Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 15 North America: Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Europe: Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country,2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Asia Pacific: Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Global Horizontal Decanter Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Units)

Table 19 Global Horizontal Decanter Centrifuge Market, By End User, 2018-2025 (Units)

7.2.3 Disc Stack Centrifuge

7.2.3.1 Disc Stack Centrifuges Work At A Higher Rotation Speed As Compared To Other Centrifuges Owing To Their Sophisticated Design

Table 20 Global Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 North America: Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Europe: Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Asia Pacific: Disc Stack Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Hydrocyclones

7.2.4.1 The Degree Of Separation Obtained In Hydrocyclones Is Generally Coarse, Thus Finding Extensive Applications In Mineral Processing And Production Of Food Powders

Table 24 Global Hydrocyclones Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 25 North America: Hydrocyclones Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 26 Europe: Hydrocyclones Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Asia Pacific: Hydrocyclones Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Other Sedimentation Centrifuges

Table 28 Global Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 29 North America: Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 30 Europe: Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Asia Pacific: Other Sedimentation Centrifuges Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Filtering Centrifuge

Table 32 Global Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Type, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Global Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 34 North America: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Europe: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 36 Asia Pacific: Filtering Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Basket Centrifuge

7.3.1.1 Basket Centrifuges Form The Largest Segment Of The Filtering Centrifuge Market

Table 37 Global Basket Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 38 North America: Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Europe: Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Asia Pacific: Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Scroll Screen Centrifuge

7.3.2.1 One Of The Major Applications Of Scroll Screen Centrifuges Is In The Coal Preparation Industry

Table 41 Global Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 42 North America: Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 43 Europe: Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Asia Pacific: Scroll Screen Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.3 Peeler Centrifuge

7.3.3.1 High Speed Of Rotation And High Efficiency Of Separation Are The Key Factors Driving Market Growth

Table 45 Global Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 46 North America: Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 47 Europe: Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Asia Pacific: Peeler Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.4 Pusher Centrifuge

7.3.4.1 Pusher Centrifuges Are Highly Effective For Feed Slurries Containing A Wide Range Of Solid Content, Thus Finding Applications In The Chemical And Mineral Industry

Table 49 Global Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 North America: Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Europe: Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Asia Pacific: Pusher Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.5 Inverting Basket Centrifuge

7.3.5.1 Inverting Basket Centrifuges Are Designed For Typical Pharmaceutical Applications

Table 53 Global Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 54 North America: Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Europe: Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Asia Pacific: Inverting Basket Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.6 Vibratory Centrifuge

7.3.6.1 Vibratory Centrifuges Are Suitable For Processing Mass Products

Table 57 Global Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 58 North America: Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Europe: Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Asia Pacific: Vibratory Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation

8.1 Introduction

Table 61 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Mode Of Operation, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Continuous Centrifuge

8.2.1 The Continuous Centrifuge Segment Is Expected To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

Table 62 Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 63 North America: Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Europe: Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Asia Pacific: Continuous Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Batch Centrifuge

8.3.1 Batch-Type Centrifugal Filters Are Simple In Design And Versatile In Application

Table 66 Batch Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 67 North America: Batch Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 68 Europe: Batch Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Asia Pacific: Batch Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design

9.1 Introduction

Table 70 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Design, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Horizontal Centrifuge

9.2.1 Horizontal Orientation Offers Advantages Like Improved Washing Capabilities And Uniform Solid Size Distribution For Enhanced Solid Output Quality

Table 71 Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 72 North America: Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Europe: Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 74 Asia Pacific: Horizontal Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Vertical Centrifuge

9.3.1 Vertical Centrifuge Segment Is The Largest Segment In This Market

Table 75 Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Region, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 76 North America: Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Europe: Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

Table 78 Asia Pacific: Vertical Industrial Centrifuge Market, By Country, 2018-2025 (Usd Million)

10 Industrial Centrifuge Market, By End User

Read More………..

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us: