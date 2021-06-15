Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: Trends, Key Players, Growth Factors, Size, Competitive Landscape and Regions

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2025 from USD 1.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the market is largely driven by factors such as the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. Increased adoption in the treatment of autoimmune diseases is expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.).

“Consumables segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by product, in 2019”

By product, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented as consumables and equipment. Of all these products, consumables accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the repeat purchases of kits and reagents and the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

“Immunoassays segment accounted for a significant share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by technology, in 2019”

By technology, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into immunoassays and chromatography-MS. Of all these products, immunoassays accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and technological innovation.

“Antiepileptic drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by class of drugs in 2019”

On the basis of class of drugs, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into antiepileptic drugs, antibiotic drugs, immunosuppressant drugs, antiarrhythmic drugs, bronchodilator drugs, psychoactive agents, and other drugs. The antiepileptic drug accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to the high complexity and heterogeneity of epilepsy, lack of biological markers or specific clinical signs aside from the frequency of seizures to assess treatment efficacy or toxicity, and the highly complex pharmacokinetics of these drugs.

“Hospital laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market, by end user in 2019”

On the basis of end user, the therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into hospital laboratories, commercial & private laboratories, and other end users. Of all these end-user segments, hospital laboratories accounted for the largest share of the therapeutic drug monitoring market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in hospitals and the rising incidences of chronic diseases.

“North America will continue to dominate the therapeutic drug monitoring market during the forecast period”

In 2019, North America was estimated to be the largest regional market for therapeutic drug monitoring, followed by Europe. Increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, coupled with initiatives taken by different government associations, are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (26%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (42%), and Tier 3 (26%) By Designation: C-level (23%), Director-level (35%), and Others (42%)

C-level (23%), Director-level (35%), and Others (42%) By Region: North America (42%), Europe (25%), Asia Pacific (20%), and RoW (13%).

Research Coverage

This report studies the therapeutic drug monitoring market based on product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on therapeutic drug monitoring offered by the top 25 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on therapeutic drug monitoring offered by the top 25 players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market. The report analyzes the therapeutic drug monitoring market by product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the therapeutic drug monitoring market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the therapeutic drug monitoring market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the therapeutic drug monitoring market

Frequently asked questions

What are the growth opportunities in the therapeutic drug monitoring market across major regions in the future?

Where will all the advancements in products offered by various companies take the industry in the mid- to long-term?

What are the various therapeutic drug monitoring product types and their respective market shares in the overall market?

What are the new trends and advancements in the therapeutic drug monitoring market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on therapeutic drug monitoring market?

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Covered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

1.8 Limitations Of The Current Edition

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Growth Forecast

Figure 4 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Overview

Figure 11 Rising Preference For Precision Medicine To Drive The Tdm Market

4.2 Asia Pacific: Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug

Figure 12 Antiepileptic Drugs Will Dominate The Asia Pacific Market In 2019

4.3 Geographic Snapshot Of The Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market

Figure 13 China To Register The Highest Cagr In The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 14 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Importance Of Tdm In Organ Transplant Procedures

Figure 15 Number Of Deceased Donors And Transplants In The Uk (April 1, 2014–March 31, 2018)

5.2.1.2 Use Of Tdm Across Various Therapeutic Fields

Table 1 Classes Of Drugs That Require Monitoring

5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference For Precision Medicine

5.2.1.4 Growing Focus On R&D Activities Related To Tdm

Figure 16 Number Of Research Publications On Therapeutic Drug Monitoring (2010–2019)

5.2.1.5 Technological Advancements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Requirement Of High Capital Investments

5.2.2.2 Reluctance Of Small Hospitals To Offer Tdm Services

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption In The Treatment Of Autoimmune Diseases

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Availability Of Alternatives To Conventional Tdm

5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers Faced In Conducting Tdm Tests

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Value Chain Analysis: Major Value Is Added During The Manufacturing And Assembly Phase

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

Figure 18 Direct Distribution—The Preferred Strategy For Prominent Companies

5.5 Ecosystem Analysis

Figure 19 Ecosystem Analysis Of The Overall Ivd Market

5.6 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market

6 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 3 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Consumables

Table 4 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Consumables Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Consumables Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Equipment

Table 6 Drugs Monitored Using Analytical Equipment

Table 7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Immunoassay Analyzers

6.3.1.1 High Efficiency Of Immunoassay Analyzers Has Ensured End-User Demand

Table 11 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Immunoassay Analyzers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Immunoassay Analyzers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Chromatography & Ms Detectors

6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements Have Propelled The Growth Of The Segment

Table 13 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography & Ms Detectors, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography And Ms Detectors, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.3 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

6.3.3.1 Automation To Raise Preference For Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Table 15 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By Product

7 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

Table 17 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Technology, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Immunoassays

Table 19 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays

7.2.1.1 Rapid Detection Time And Good Specificity Support The Growth Of The Segment

Table 23 Clia Systems Available In The Market

Table 24 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Chemiluminescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.2 Fluorescence Immunoassays

7.2.2.1 High Operability And Better Sensitivity Of Fias To Drive Market Growth

Table 26 Fluorescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Fluorescence Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.3 Colorimetric Immunoassays

7.2.3.1 Demand For Colorimetric Immunoassays To Decline Due To The Rising Preference For Advanced Equipment

Table 28 Colorimetric Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Colorimetric Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.4 Radioimmunoassays

7.2.4.1 High Sensitivity In Drug Detection Applications Supports The Market For Radioimmunoassays

Table 30 Radioimmunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Radioimmunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2.5 Other Immunoassays

Table 32 Other Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Other Immunoassays Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Chromatography-Ms

Table 34 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography-Ms, By Type, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Chromatography-Ms, By Type, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.1 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

7.3.1.1 High Accuracy Supports Demand For Lc-Ms

Table 36 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3.2 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

7.3.2.1 Drawbacks Of Gc-Ms Challenge Market Growth

Table 38 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 39 Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug

8.1 Introduction

Table 40 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Class Of Drug, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Antiepileptic Drugs

8.2.1 High Complexity And Heterogeneity Of Epilepsy To Drive The Growth Of The Segment

Table 42 Limitations Of Tdm Of Newer Antiepileptic Drugs

Table 43 Antiepileptic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Antiepileptic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Antiarrhythmic Drugs

8.3.1 Increasing Incidence Of Heart Disorders To Support Segment Growth

Table 45 Antiarrhythmic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Antiarrhythmic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.4 Immunosuppressant Drugs

8.4.1 Immunosuppressant Demand Has Risen Due To An Increase In Organ Transplantation Procedures

Table 47 Immunosuppressant Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 48 Immunosuppressant Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.5 Antibiotic Drugs

8.5.1 Technological Advancements To Propel The Demand For Antibiotic Drug Monitoring

Table 49 Antibiotic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Antibiotic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.6 Bronchodilator Drugs

8.6.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases Will Ensure Demand For Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring

Table 51 Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 52 Bronchodilator Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.7 Psychoactive Drugs

8.7.1 Rising Cases Of Mental Illness To Drive Market Growth

Table 53 Psychoactive Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 54 Psychoactive Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.8 Other Drugs

Table 55 Other Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 56 Other Drug Monitoring Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.9 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By Class Of Drug

9 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

Table 57 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 58 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Hospital Laboratories

9.2.1 Hospital Labs Hold The Largest Share Of The End-User Market

Table 59 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Hospital Laboratories, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 60 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Hospital Laboratories, By Region, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Commercial & Private Laboratories

9.3.1 Extensive Test Menus Of Commercial & Private Labs Support Demand For Their Services

Table 61 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Commercial & Private Laboratories, By Region, 2016-2019 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Commercial & Private Laboratories, By Region, 2025–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Other End Users

Table 63 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 64 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market For Other End Users, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Tdm Market, By End User

10 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market, By Region

