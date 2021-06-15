Breast Augmentation Market 2021 Global Scope by Product (Silicone Breast Implant, Saline Breast Implant), Shape (Anatomical, Round), Surface, Procedure, End User, Region -Forecast to 2025

This report studies the breast augmentation market based on product, shape, surface, procedure, end-user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total breast augmentation market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

The global breast augmentation market size is projected to reach USD 1,692 million by 2025 from USD 900 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and rising awareness of cosmetic surgery. On the other hand, the social and ethical issues associated with cosmetic surgery is a major market challenge.

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Allergan (Ireland)

Ideal Implant Incorporated (US)

Sebbin (France)

GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics (Germany)

Sientra (US)

Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica)

Silimed (Brazil)

Laboratories Arion (France)

Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials (China)

CEREPLAS (France)

HansBiomed (South Korea)

Shanghai Kangning Medical Device Co. (China)

“Silicone implant segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product, the breast augmentation market is segmented into silicone breast implant and saline breast implant. The silicone breast implant segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures is the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.

“Smooth surface segment to register the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period.”

Based on the surface, the breast augmentation market is segmented into smooth and textured surface. The smooth surface segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the breast augmentation market during the forecast period. The increasing number of breast augmentation procedures and increasing awareness of cosmetic procedures are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In this report, the breast augmentation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing number of breast augmentation procedures, rising awareness of cosmetic procedures, and medical tourism.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

Tier 1 (32%) , Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (24%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%) By Region: North America (50%), Europe (32%), AsiaPacific (10%), and Rest of the World(8%)

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on breast augmentation products offered by the top 14 players in the breast augmentation market. The report analyzes the breast augmentation market by product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on breast augmentation products offered by the top 14 players in the breast augmentation market. The report analyzes the breast augmentation market by product, shape, surface, procedure, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various securement devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the breast augmentation market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the breast augmentation market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the breast augmentation market

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered For The Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Limitations

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.2 Secondary Data

2.2.1 Secondary Sources

2.3 Primary Data

2.3.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 2 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation: Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Growth Forecast

2.4.3 Top-Down Approach

Figure 4 Top-Down Approach

2.4.3.1 Breast Augmentation Market Estimation Based On The Number Of Procedures

2.5 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 5 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.6 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Breast Augmentation Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 7 Breast Augmentation Market, By Shape, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 8 Breast Augmentation Market, By Surface, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Breast Augmentation Market, By Procedure, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Breast Augmentation Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Breast Augmentation Market, By Region, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Breast Augmentation Market Overview

Figure 12 Increasing Number Of Breast Augmentation Procedures Drives The Growth Of The Market

4.2 North America: Breast Augmentation Market, By Product, 2019

Figure 13 Silicone Breast Implants Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2019

4.3 Geographical Snapshot Of The Breast Augmentation Market

Figure 14 Germany To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 15 Breast Augmentation Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, & Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number Of Breast Augmentation Procedures

Figure 16 Number Of Breast Augmentation Procedures Performed Globally, 2014–2018

Table 1 Number Of Breast Augmentation Procedures Performed In 2018, By Country

5.2.1.2 Increasing Awareness Of Cosmetic Surgery

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Clinical Risks And Complications Associated With Breast Augmentation Procedures

5.2.2.2 Alternative Non-Surgical Methods

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets

Table 2 Plastic Surgeons In Emerging Countries—Share Of The Total Available Workforce, 2018

5.2.3.2 Development Of 3d-Printed Implants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Social And Ethical Issues Associated With Cosmetic Surgery

5.2.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Breast Augmentation Market

5.3 Pricing Analysis

Table 3 Price Of Breast Augmentation Products (In Usd)

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 17 Value Chain Analysis For Breast Augmentation Market

5.5 Ecosystem Of The Breast Health Industry

Figure 18 Ecosystem Of The Breast Health Industry

6 Breast Augmentation Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Breast Augmentation Market, By Product, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Breast Augmentation Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Silicone Implants

6.2.1 Silicone Breast Implants To Dominate The Breast Augmentation Market During The Forecast Period

Table 6 Breast Augmentation Market For Silicone Implants, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Breast Augmentation Market For Silicone Implants, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Saline Implants

6.3.1 Low Cost Of Implants To Drive Market Growth

Table 8 Breast Augmentation Market For Saline Implants, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 9 Breast Augmentation Market For Saline Implants, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Breast Augmentation Market, By Shape

7.1 Introduction

Table 10 Breast Augmentation Market, By Shape, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Breast Augmentation Market, By Shape, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Round Implants

7.2.1 Round Breast Implants Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Breast Augmentation Market

Table 12 Breast Augmentation Market For Round Implants, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 13 Breast Augmentation Market For Round Implants, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Anatomical Implants

7.3.1 Aesthetics And Close Match To Natural Tissue Have Driven Demand For Anatomical/Teardrop Implants

Table 14 Breast Augmentation Market For Anatomical Implants, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 15 Breast Augmentation Market For Anatomical Implants, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8 Breast Augmentation Market, By Surface

8.1 Introduction

Table 16 Breast Augmentation Market, By Surface, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 17 Breast Augmentation Market, By Surface, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.2 Smooth Implants

8.2.1 Smooth Implants Account For The Largest Share Of The Breast Augmentation Market

Table 18 Breast Augmentation Market For Smooth Implants, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 19 Breast Augmentation Market For Smooth Implants, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

8.3 Textured Implants

8.3.1 Possible Risks Of Using Textured Implants May Affect Market Growth

Table 20 Breast Augmentation Market For Textured Implants, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 21 Breast Augmentation Market For Textured Implants, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9 Breast Augmentation Market, By Procedure

9.1 Introduction

Table 22 Breast Augmentation Market, By Procedure, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Breast Augmentation Market, By Procedure, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.2 Inframammary Fold Breast Augmentation

9.2.1 Inframammary Fold Breast Augmentation Dominates Overall Market

Table 24 Inframammary Fold Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 25 Inframammary Fold Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.3 Trans-Axillary Breast Augmentation

9.3.1 Advantage Of Trans-Axillary Procedures To Drive The Market

Table 26 Trans-Axillary Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Trans-Axillary Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.4 Periareolar Breast Augmentation

9.4.1 Growing Volume Of Breast Augmentation Procedures To Boost The Market Growth

Table 28 Periareolar Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Periareolar Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

9.5 Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation

9.5.1 While New, Tuba Provides A Less-Invasive And Rapid Procedure

Table 30 Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Trans-Umbilical Breast Augmentation Procedures Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10 Breast Augmentation Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

Table 32 Breast Augmentation Market, By End User, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Breast Augmentation Market, By End User, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Hospitals To Dominate The Breast Augmentation Market During The Forecast Period

Table 34 Breast Augmentation Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Breast Augmentation Market For Hospitals, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.3 Cosmetology Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

10.3.1 Growing Preference For Outpatient Treatment And Procedures Over Hospital Care Drives Market Growth

Table 36 Breast Augmentation Market For Cosmetology Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, By Region, 2016–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Breast Augmentation Market For Cosmetology Clinics & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, By Region, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

10.4 Covid-19 Analysis

11 Breast Augmentation Market, By Region

Read More………

