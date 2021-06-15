Theanine Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Theanine is a non-protein amino which exists in the tea plant. It is related to health benefits, such as prevention of cardiovascular disease, the promotion of weight loss and enhanced performance of the immune system. It is associated with effects such as the enhancement of relaxation and the improvement of concentration and learning ability. Theanine is also approved for green tea infusions for a better flavor. It is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) as an ingredient by Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Japan is the first country to develop theanine production, now US pay more attention to theanine related health care production, we can predict that in the near years, there may be an increasement of theanine requirement.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Theanine 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Theanine 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Theanine 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020.

The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 525.6 million in 2019. The market size of Theanine 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Taiyo Kagaku

TianRui Chemical

Southern Yangtze University Biotech

Qu Zhou Qu Zhou Joy Chemical

Taiyo Green Power

Hunan NutraMax

Zelang Medical Technology

Novanat Bioresources

Hongya Yaxing Biotechnology

Lusheng Health-Source&Technology

ZhongXin Biotechnology

SiChuan FuZhengYuan

Tongsheng Amino acid

Farma Sino

Theanine Breakdown Data by Type

Chemical synthesis

Enzyme synthesis

Natural theanine

Theanine Breakdown Data by Application

Food Additives Industry

Natural Health Care Industry

