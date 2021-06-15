eDiscovery Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Symantec Corporation, IBM, Xerox Legal Business Services, Exterro, EMC,

Global EDiscovery Market 2021-2027, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

#Key Players-

– Symantec Corporation

– IBM

– Xerox Legal Business Services

– Exterro

– EMC

– Epiq Systems

– HPE

– Kcura Corporation

– Accessdata

– FTI Technology

– Deloitte

– Advanced Discovery

– DTI

– Consilio

– Kroll Ontrack

– Zylab

– Guidance Software

– Integreon

– KPMG

– FRONTEO

– Recommind

– Veritas

– Navigant

– PwC

– Ricoh

– UnitedLex

– LDiscovery

– Lighthouse eDiscovery

– Thomson Reuters

– iCONECT Development

Segment by Type

– ECA

– Processing

– Review

– Forensic Data Collection

– Legal Hold Management

– Others

Segment by Application

– Attorneys and Legal Supervisors

– Government and Regulatory Agencies

– Legal and IT Departments of Enterprises

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide EDiscovery market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Tables

Table 1. eDiscovery Market Opportunities & Trends in Global Market

Table 2. eDiscovery Market Drivers in Global Market

Table 3. eDiscovery Market Restraints in Global Market

Table 4. Key Players of eDiscovery in Global Market

Table 5. Top eDiscovery Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 6. Global eDiscovery Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 7. Global eDiscovery Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 8. Global Companies eDiscovery Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 eDiscovery Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 eDiscovery Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Global eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – eDiscovery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – eDiscovery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Application – Global eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 15. By Application – eDiscovery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 16. By Application – eDiscovery Revenue in Global (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 17. By Region – Global eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 18. By Region – Global eDiscovery Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 19. By Region – Global eDiscovery Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 20. By Country – North America eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 21. By Country – North America eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 22. By Country – Europe eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 23. By Country – Europe eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 24. By Region – Asia eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 25. By Region – Asia eDiscovery Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

…….CONTINUED

