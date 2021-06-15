Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Overview 2021 – Key Futuristic Size, Share, Emerging Technology, Global Top Companies, Revenue, Competitive Landscape by 2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry

The Global “Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market” Research Report is a comprehensive and informative study on the current state of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market industry with emphasis on the global industry. The report presents key statistics on the market status of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and investment ideas.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report elaborates the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industry, and breaks down according to the type, application, and consumption area of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture. The report also conducted a PESTEL analysis of the industry to study the main influencing factors and entry barriers of the industry.

List of Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Manufacturer Details:

Precision

Microsoft

Resson

Harvest Croo

Gamaya

Intel

Descartes Labs

aWhere

IBM

Granular

The Climate Corporation

FarmBot

Vision Robotics

Vine Rangers

Connecterra

CropX

Sky Squirrel Technologies

Spensa Technologies

John Deere

Mavrx

Trace Genomics

SAP

Prospera technologies

Autonomous Tractor Corporation

Cainthus

Agribotix

Covid-19 Impact (Corona Virus) Analysis on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Industry:

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture industries have also been greatly affected

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Competitive Landscape:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market report gives in-depth analysis on product by manufacturers landscape. This research report studied detailed various manufacturers’ data to explain up and downs of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market. Report covers demand of product by region and by manufacturers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segmentation:

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market segmentations vary with various types of industries, this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market segmented by product types, by product applications and by region. Also report provides Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market states the growth of market by regionally worldwide. Report explains country wise consumption and market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segmentation by Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Service

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Segmentation by Product Application:

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Agriculture Robots

Drone Analytics

Others

