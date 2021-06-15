Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market 2021-2027 Size, Industry Share Analysis by Regions, Growth Drivers Comparative Study, Report with Top Players and their Business Strategy

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

“The Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market was valued at 9361.27 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 18.17% from 2020 to 2027.”

Global “High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market” (2021-2027) report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing with 10 major regions and 30 major countries. Deep research and analysis were done during the preparation of the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market report. The readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the market in depth. The research team projects that the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market size will grow in upcoming year at an estimated CAGR. The market size is projected from 2021 to 2027.

The data and the information regarding the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting industry experts. The facts and data are represented in the report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations. This enhances the visual representation and also helps in understanding the facts much better.

List of TOP-COMPANIES Covered in this report:

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc. (US)

Lithonia Lighting (US)

Bulbrite Industries, Inc. (US)

Contrac Lighting (UK)

Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India)

EYE Lighting International of North America, Inc. (US)

Feit Electric Company (US)

General Electric Company (US)

Halonix Limited (India)

Havells India Limited (India)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

Larson Electronics LLC (US)

Litetronics International, Inc. (US)

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation (China)

PIAA Corporation (US)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Surya Roshni Ltd. (India)

USHIO America (US)

COVID-19 Impact on High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market/Industry:

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market in 2021. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Types of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market primarily split into:

Mercury Lamp

Metal Halide Lamp

Sodium Lamp

Applications of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market:

Industrial

Commercial

The report focuses on Global, Top 10 Regions and Top 50 Countries Market Size of High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting 2016-2021, and development forecast 2022-2027 including industries, major players/suppliers worldwide and market share by regions, with company and product introduction, position in the market including their market status and development trend by types and applications which will provide its price and profit status, and marketing status & market growth drivers and challenges, with base year as 2020.

By Regions/Countries:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Indicators Analysed:

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Players & Competitor Analysis: High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2015-2020 & Sales by Product Types.

Global and Regional High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market status and outlook 2021-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its production, consumption, import & export, sales volume & revenue forecast.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis by Product Type: The report covers majority Product Types in the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Industry, including its product specifications by each key player, volume, sales by Volume and Value.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis by Application Type: Based on the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Industry and its applications, the market is further sub-segmented into several major Application of its industry. It provides you with the High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting market size, CAGR & forecast by each industry applications.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Porters Five Force Analysis: The report will provide with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Major Points from Table of Contents:





Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027



Chapter 2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting (Volume and Value) by Application

2.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting (Volume and Value) by Regions



Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

3.3 2016-2021 Regional Market Performance and Market Share

3.4 North America Market

3.5 East Asia Market

3.6 Europe Market

3.7 South Asia Market



Chapter 4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

4.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Consumption by Regions (2016-2021)

4.2 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

4.3 East Asia High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)

4.4 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Sales, Consumption, Export, Import (2016-2021)



Chapter 5 North America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Business

14.1 Company Profile

14.2 Product Specification

14.3 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)



Chapter 15 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Forecast (2022-2027)

15.1 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2022-2027)

15.2 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

15.3 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

15.4 Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

15.5 High Intensity Discharge (HID) Lighting Market Forecast Under COVID-19



Chapter 16 Conclusions

16.1 Research Methodology

…………Continued

