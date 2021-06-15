Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Research Report 2021

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/75773/global-aliphatic-hydrocarbon-solvents-thinners-2021-196

Segment by Type:

Varnish Makers’ and Painters’ Naphtha

Mineral Spirits

Hexane

Heptane

Others

Segment by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Cleaning and Degreasing

Adhesives

Aerosols

Rubbers and polymers

Printing inks

Others

By Company:

SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Gotham Industries

Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co.

Recochem Inc.

HCS Group

W.M. Barr

Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd

NOCO Energy Corporation

Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

Hunt Refining Company

Honeywell International Inc.

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Production by Region:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/75773/global-aliphatic-hydrocarbon-solvents-thinners-2021-196

Table of content

1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners

1.2 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Varnish Makers’ and Painters’ Naphtha

1.2.3 Mineral Spirits

1.2.4 Hexane

1.2.5 Heptane

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Cleaning and Degreasing

1.3.4 Adhesives

1.3.5 Aerosols

1.3.6 Rubbers and polymers

1.3.7 Printing inks

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market by Region

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/