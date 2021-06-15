Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Research Report 2021

The Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
Varnish Makers’ and Painters’ Naphtha
Mineral Spirits
Hexane
Heptane
Others
Segment by Application:
Paints and Coatings
Cleaning and Degreasing
Adhesives
Aerosols
Rubbers and polymers
Printing inks
Others
By Company:
SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.
ExxonMobil Chemical, Inc.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.
Gotham Industries
Gulf Chemicals and Industrial Oils Co.
Recochem Inc.
HCS Group
W.M. Barr
Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd
NOCO Energy Corporation
Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.
Hunt Refining Company
Honeywell International Inc.
BASF SE
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
Production by Region:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners
1.2 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Varnish Makers’ and Painters’ Naphtha
1.2.3 Mineral Spirits
1.2.4 Hexane
1.2.5 Heptane
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Paints and Coatings
1.3.3 Cleaning and Degreasing
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Aerosols
1.3.6 Rubbers and polymers
1.3.7 Printing inks
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents and Thinners Market by Region
