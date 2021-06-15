Global Extruded Graphite Market – Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Extruded Graphite in global, including the following market information:

Global Extruded Graphite Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Extruded Graphite Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT)

Global top five Extruded Graphite companies in 2020 (%)

The global Extruded Graphite market was valued at 138.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 159.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Extruded Graphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Extruded Graphite Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Extruded Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%):

Pitch Impregnated Type

Un-impregnated Type

Round Type

Square Type

Global Extruded Graphite Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Extruded Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%):

Heat Treating Field

Foundry & HY Metallurgy Field

Chemical Processing Field

Others

Global Extruded Graphite Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Extruded Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%):

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis:

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Extruded Graphite revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Extruded Graphite revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Extruded Graphite sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Extruded Graphite sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SGL Group

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

GrafTech

Nippon Carbon

IBIDEN

Morgan

Graphite India Ltd

SEC Carbon

Schunk

Toyo Tanso

DaTong XinCheng

Fangda Carbon

Weihou Carbon

Weiji Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Extruded Graphite Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Extruded Graphite Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Extruded Graphite Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Extruded Graphite Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Extruded Graphite Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Extruded Graphite Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Extruded Graphite Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Extruded Graphite Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Extruded Graphite Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Extruded Graphite Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Extruded Graphite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Extruded Graphite Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Graphite Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Extruded Graphite Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Extruded Graphite Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

