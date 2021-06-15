Low Horsepower AC Motors Market: Global Analysis, Growth Trends And Forecast Up To 2027 |ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth Ag, Crompton Greaves

Los Angeles, United States,– This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market. The authors of the report segment the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Low Horsepower AC Motors market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Low Horsepower AC Motors report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

, ABB Ltd., Bosch Rexroth Ag, Crompton Greaves, Emerson Electric CO., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Electric, Kirloskar Electric Company, Leeson Electric Corporation, Magnetek, Inc., Marathon Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Motor Corporation, Power Efficiency Corporation, Regal Beloit Corporation, Schneider Electric S.A., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, UQM Technologies, Inc, WEG S.A., Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd

Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Low Horsepower AC Motors market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market.

Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market by Product

Synchronous Motors

Asynchronous Motors

Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market by Application

Consumer Applications

Industrial Applications

Refrigeration

Medical

Others

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Low Horsepower AC Motors market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Low Horsepower AC Motors market

TOC

1 Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Overview

1.1 Low Horsepower AC Motors Product Overview

1.2 Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Synchronous Motors

1.2.2 Asynchronous Motors

1.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Low Horsepower AC Motors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Low Horsepower AC Motors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Low Horsepower AC Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Low Horsepower AC Motors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low Horsepower AC Motors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Low Horsepower AC Motors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Low Horsepower AC Motors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors by Application

4.1 Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer Applications

4.1.2 Industrial Applications

4.1.3 Refrigeration

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Low Horsepower AC Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors by Country

5.1 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors by Country

6.1 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors by Country

8.1 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low Horsepower AC Motors Business

10.1 ABB Ltd.

10.1.1 ABB Ltd. Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Ltd. Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Ltd. Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Ltd. Recent Development

10.2 Bosch Rexroth Ag

10.2.1 Bosch Rexroth Ag Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bosch Rexroth Ag Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Bosch Rexroth Ag Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB Ltd. Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.2.5 Bosch Rexroth Ag Recent Development

10.3 Crompton Greaves

10.3.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.3.2 Crompton Greaves Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Crompton Greaves Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Crompton Greaves Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.3.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Development

10.4 Emerson Electric CO.

10.4.1 Emerson Electric CO. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Emerson Electric CO. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Emerson Electric CO. Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Emerson Electric CO. Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.4.5 Emerson Electric CO. Recent Development

10.5 General Electric

10.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 General Electric Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 General Electric Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.6.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Honeywell International Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Honeywell International Inc. Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Honeywell International Inc. Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.6.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Johnson Electric

10.7.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

10.7.2 Johnson Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Johnson Electric Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Johnson Electric Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.7.5 Johnson Electric Recent Development

10.8 Kirloskar Electric Company

10.8.1 Kirloskar Electric Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kirloskar Electric Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kirloskar Electric Company Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kirloskar Electric Company Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.8.5 Kirloskar Electric Company Recent Development

10.9 Leeson Electric Corporation

10.9.1 Leeson Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Leeson Electric Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Leeson Electric Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Leeson Electric Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.9.5 Leeson Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.10 Magnetek, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Low Horsepower AC Motors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Magnetek, Inc. Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Magnetek, Inc. Recent Development

10.11 Marathon Electric

10.11.1 Marathon Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Marathon Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Marathon Electric Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Marathon Electric Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.11.5 Marathon Electric Recent Development

10.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

10.12.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.12.5 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Nidec Motor Corporation

10.13.1 Nidec Motor Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nidec Motor Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nidec Motor Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nidec Motor Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.13.5 Nidec Motor Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Power Efficiency Corporation

10.14.1 Power Efficiency Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Power Efficiency Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Power Efficiency Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Power Efficiency Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.14.5 Power Efficiency Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Regal Beloit Corporation

10.15.1 Regal Beloit Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 Regal Beloit Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Regal Beloit Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Regal Beloit Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.15.5 Regal Beloit Corporation Recent Development

10.16 Schneider Electric S.A.

10.16.1 Schneider Electric S.A. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Schneider Electric S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Schneider Electric S.A. Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Schneider Electric S.A. Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.16.5 Schneider Electric S.A. Recent Development

10.17 Siemens AG

10.17.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.17.2 Siemens AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Siemens AG Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Siemens AG Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.17.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.18 Toshiba Corporation

10.18.1 Toshiba Corporation Corporation Information

10.18.2 Toshiba Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Toshiba Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Toshiba Corporation Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.18.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

10.19 UQM Technologies, Inc

10.19.1 UQM Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

10.19.2 UQM Technologies, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 UQM Technologies, Inc Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 UQM Technologies, Inc Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.19.5 UQM Technologies, Inc Recent Development

10.20 WEG S.A.

10.20.1 WEG S.A. Corporation Information

10.20.2 WEG S.A. Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 WEG S.A. Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 WEG S.A. Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.20.5 WEG S.A. Recent Development

10.21 Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd

10.21.1 Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd Corporation Information

10.21.2 Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd Low Horsepower AC Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd Low Horsepower AC Motors Products Offered

10.21.5 Wellington Drive Technologies Ltd Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Low Horsepower AC Motors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Low Horsepower AC Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Low Horsepower AC Motors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Low Horsepower AC Motors Distributors

12.3 Low Horsepower AC Motors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

