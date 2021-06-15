Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast | Honeywell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horiba, Ltd

Analysts at QY Research have authored an excellent research and analysis report on the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market. The report throws light on untapped markets and unexplored opportunities to help increase growth.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Quality Monitoring Sensors report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Research Report: , Honeywell, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Horiba, Ltd, Siemens AG, Emerson, TSI, 3M, Perkinelmer, Enviro Technology, Atlas Scientific LLC, Oakton Instruments, GE Power, YSI, Teledyne-API, Universtar, Skyray Instrument

Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Segmentation by Product: Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Segmentation by Application: Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Others

The Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Air Quality Monitoring Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors market?

TOC

1 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Indoor Air Quality Monitors

1.2.2 Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

1.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Air Quality Monitoring Sensors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors by Application

4.1 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

4.1.2 Commercial and Residential Users

4.1.3 Petrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

4.1.4 Power Generation Plants

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors by Country

5.1 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors by Country

6.1 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors by Country

8.1 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Business

10.1 Honeywell

10.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Honeywell Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Honeywell Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

10.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Honeywell Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

10.3 Horiba, Ltd

10.3.1 Horiba, Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 Horiba, Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Horiba, Ltd Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Horiba, Ltd Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Horiba, Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Siemens AG

10.4.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Siemens AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Siemens AG Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Siemens AG Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

10.5 Emerson

10.5.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.5.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Emerson Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Emerson Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.6 TSI

10.6.1 TSI Corporation Information

10.6.2 TSI Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 TSI Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 TSI Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 TSI Recent Development

10.7 3M

10.7.1 3M Corporation Information

10.7.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 3M Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 3M Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 3M Recent Development

10.8 Perkinelmer

10.8.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information

10.8.2 Perkinelmer Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Perkinelmer Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Perkinelmer Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 Perkinelmer Recent Development

10.9 Enviro Technology

10.9.1 Enviro Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Enviro Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Enviro Technology Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Enviro Technology Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 Enviro Technology Recent Development

10.10 Atlas Scientific LLC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Atlas Scientific LLC Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Atlas Scientific LLC Recent Development

10.11 Oakton Instruments

10.11.1 Oakton Instruments Corporation Information

10.11.2 Oakton Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Oakton Instruments Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Oakton Instruments Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.11.5 Oakton Instruments Recent Development

10.12 GE Power

10.12.1 GE Power Corporation Information

10.12.2 GE Power Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GE Power Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 GE Power Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.12.5 GE Power Recent Development

10.13 YSI

10.13.1 YSI Corporation Information

10.13.2 YSI Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 YSI Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 YSI Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.13.5 YSI Recent Development

10.14 Teledyne-API

10.14.1 Teledyne-API Corporation Information

10.14.2 Teledyne-API Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Teledyne-API Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Teledyne-API Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.14.5 Teledyne-API Recent Development

10.15 Universtar

10.15.1 Universtar Corporation Information

10.15.2 Universtar Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Universtar Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Universtar Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.15.5 Universtar Recent Development

10.16 Skyray Instrument

10.16.1 Skyray Instrument Corporation Information

10.16.2 Skyray Instrument Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Skyray Instrument Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Skyray Instrument Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Products Offered

10.16.5 Skyray Instrument Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Distributors

12.3 Air Quality Monitoring Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

