Luxury Niche Perfume Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027| Goutal, Shiseido (Serge Lutens), Oman Perfumery (Amouage), Shiseido (Serge Lutens)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Luxury Niche Perfume market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Luxury Niche Perfume market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Luxury Niche Perfume market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Luxury Niche Perfume market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Luxury Niche Perfume market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Luxury Niche Perfume market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Luxury Niche Perfume market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Research Report: Goutal, Shiseido (Serge Lutens), Oman Perfumery (Amouage), Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur), Ormonde Jayne, CB I Hate Perfume, Creed, The Different Company, Diptyque, Estee Lauder (Jo Malone), Odin, LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian), Xerjoff, Tom Ford

Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market by Type: Eau De Toilette, Eau De Parfum

Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market by Application: Men, Women

The global Luxury Niche Perfume market is segmented as per type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Luxury Niche Perfume market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Luxury Niche Perfume market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Luxury Niche Perfume market.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Luxury Niche Perfume market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Luxury Niche Perfume market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Luxury Niche Perfume market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Luxury Niche Perfume market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Luxury Niche Perfume market growth and competition?

Table of Contents

1 Luxury Niche Perfume Market Overview

1.1 Luxury Niche Perfume Product Overview

1.2 Luxury Niche Perfume Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Eau De Toilette

1.2.2 Eau De Parfum

1.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Luxury Niche Perfume Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Luxury Niche Perfume Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Luxury Niche Perfume Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Luxury Niche Perfume Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Luxury Niche Perfume Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Luxury Niche Perfume Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Luxury Niche Perfume Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Luxury Niche Perfume as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Luxury Niche Perfume Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Luxury Niche Perfume Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Luxury Niche Perfume Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Luxury Niche Perfume by Application

4.1 Luxury Niche Perfume Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men

4.1.2 Women

4.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Luxury Niche Perfume Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Luxury Niche Perfume by Country

5.1 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume by Country

6.1 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume by Country

8.1 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Luxury Niche Perfume Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Niche Perfume Business

10.1 Goutal

10.1.1 Goutal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Goutal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Goutal Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Goutal Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.1.5 Goutal Recent Development

10.2 Shiseido (Serge Lutens)

10.2.1 Shiseido (Serge Lutens) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Shiseido (Serge Lutens) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Shiseido (Serge Lutens) Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Goutal Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.2.5 Shiseido (Serge Lutens) Recent Development

10.3 Oman Perfumery (Amouage)

10.3.1 Oman Perfumery (Amouage) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Oman Perfumery (Amouage) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Oman Perfumery (Amouage) Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Oman Perfumery (Amouage) Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.3.5 Oman Perfumery (Amouage) Recent Development

10.4 Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur)

10.4.1 Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur) Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur) Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.4.5 Puig Group (L’Artisan Parfumeur) Recent Development

10.5 Ormonde Jayne

10.5.1 Ormonde Jayne Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ormonde Jayne Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Ormonde Jayne Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Ormonde Jayne Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.5.5 Ormonde Jayne Recent Development

10.6 CB I Hate Perfume

10.6.1 CB I Hate Perfume Corporation Information

10.6.2 CB I Hate Perfume Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 CB I Hate Perfume Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 CB I Hate Perfume Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.6.5 CB I Hate Perfume Recent Development

10.7 Creed

10.7.1 Creed Corporation Information

10.7.2 Creed Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Creed Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Creed Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.7.5 Creed Recent Development

10.8 The Different Company

10.8.1 The Different Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Different Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 The Different Company Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 The Different Company Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.8.5 The Different Company Recent Development

10.9 Diptyque

10.9.1 Diptyque Corporation Information

10.9.2 Diptyque Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Diptyque Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Diptyque Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.9.5 Diptyque Recent Development

10.10 Estee Lauder (Jo Malone)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Luxury Niche Perfume Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Estee Lauder (Jo Malone) Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Estee Lauder (Jo Malone) Recent Development

10.11 Odin

10.11.1 Odin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Odin Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Odin Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Odin Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.11.5 Odin Recent Development

10.12 LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian)

10.12.1 LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian) Corporation Information

10.12.2 LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian) Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian) Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.12.5 LVMH Group (Masion Francis Kurkadjian) Recent Development

10.13 Xerjoff

10.13.1 Xerjoff Corporation Information

10.13.2 Xerjoff Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Xerjoff Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Xerjoff Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.13.5 Xerjoff Recent Development

10.14 Tom Ford

10.14.1 Tom Ford Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tom Ford Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Tom Ford Luxury Niche Perfume Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Tom Ford Luxury Niche Perfume Products Offered

10.14.5 Tom Ford Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Luxury Niche Perfume Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Luxury Niche Perfume Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Luxury Niche Perfume Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Luxury Niche Perfume Distributors

12.3 Luxury Niche Perfume Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

