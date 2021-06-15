Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Top Companies Growth 2021-2026 | GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Neusoft Corporation, China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, , ,

”

The Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world.

Post-COVID Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market.

Top Leading Companies in Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market 2021:

GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Philips, Neusoft Corporation, China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market and each is dependent on the other.

Product Types Segments:

MRI, CT, USG, NMI

Applications Segments:

Hospitals, Clinics, Others

Market Regions

The Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Industry

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 MRI

Table Major Company List of MRI

3.1.2 CT

Table Major Company List of CT

3.1.3 USG

Table Major Company List of USG

3.1.4 NMI

Table Major Company List of NMI

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 GE Healthcare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 GE Healthcare Profile

Table GE Healthcare Overview List

4.1.2 GE Healthcare Products & Services

4.1.3 GE Healthcare Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GE Healthcare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Siemens Healthcare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Profile

Table Siemens Healthcare Overview List

4.2.2 Siemens Healthcare Products & Services

4.2.3 Siemens Healthcare Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens Healthcare (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Philips Profile

Table Philips Overview List

4.3.2 Philips Products & Services

4.3.3 Philips Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Neusoft Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Neusoft Corporation Profile

Table Neusoft Corporation Overview List

4.4.2 Neusoft Corporation Products & Services

4.4.3 Neusoft Corporation Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Neusoft Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Profile

Table China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Overview List

4.5.2 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Products & Services

4.5.3 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Mindray Medical International Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Mindray Medical International Limited Profile

Table Mindray Medical International Limited Overview List

4.6.2 Mindray Medical International Limited Products & Services

4.6.3 Mindray Medical International Limited Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mindray Medical International Limited (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand in Hospitals, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand in Hospitals, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Clinics

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand in Clinics, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand in Clinics, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Medical Imaging Diagnostic Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

