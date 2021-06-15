Lateral Flow Assays Market Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Share, Regional Analysis, Global Forecast to 2028

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally is driving revenue growth of the market

Market Size – USD 8.2 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends –Growing demand for point-of-care testing products

The Global Lateral Flow Assays Market size is expected to reach USD 11.66 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising consumption rate for home-based lateral flow testing solutions and products, and growing requirement of better point-of-care testing products are a few major factors driving the revenue growth of the lateral flow assays market.

Lateral flow assay involves antibodies and probe DNA biochemical interaction. This diagnostic method ensures simplified test with low costs and no requirement of any interference while the test is being conducted. Moreover, the test can also be easily conducted by non-trained individuals due to its highly user-friendly form of testing.

Increasing geriatric population leads to rising prevalence of different types of infectious diseases across the globe, which is one of the most crucial factors expected to propel the revenue growth of the lateral flow assays market during the forecasted period.

However, lack of preference from consumers to shift from conventional diagnostic testing methods and adopting advanced methods is one of the significant factors predicted to restrain the market revenue growth to a certain extent between 2021 & 2028.

Further key findings in the report

The clinical testing segment is expected to hold largest revenue share in the market during the forecast period due to its significance in disease detection along with a sharp rise in the incidence of different types of infectious diseases.

The food safety & environment testing segment is predicted to register highest revenue share in the lateral flow assays market going ahead. Increasing revenue growth of this segment is attributed to growing demand for lateral flow assays as well as rapid alternatives to various traditional diagnostic methods, especially for detecting foodborne pathogens and contaminants.

The market in North America is expected to account for the largest revenue share in the global lateral flow assays market during the forecast period. Large revenue share of this regional market is resultant of presence of several hospitals and healthcare systems and the increasing geriatric population in the region.

Major companies operating in the market are F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), Bio Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Quidel Corporation (U.S.), Hologic Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global lateral flow assays market on the basis of product, application, technique, sample type, end user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Kits & Reagents

Lateral Flow Readers Digital/Handheld Readers Benchtop Readers Mobile/Smartphone Readers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Clinical Testing Infectious Disease Testing Mosquito-borne Diseases Covid-19 Influenza Sexually Transmitted Infections HIV HPV Chlamydia Gonorrhea Syphilis Other Sexually Transmitted Infections Hepatitis Tuberculosis Other Infectious Diseases Cardiac Marker Testing Troponin I and T Testing CK-MB Testing BNP or NT-proBNP Testing Myoglobin Testing D-Dimer Testing Other Cardiac Markers Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Pregnancy Testing Fertility Testing Cholesterol Testing/Lipid Profiles Drugs-of-Abuse Testing

Veterinary Diagnostics

Food Safety & Environment Testing

Drug Development & Quality Testing

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Sandwich Assays

Competitive Assays

Multiplex Detection Assays

Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Blood Samples

Urine Samples

Saliva Samples

Other Samples

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Report Highlights:

The latest report on the global Lateral Flow Assays market offers an elaborate list of the company profiles of the top industry players. The report highlights the most significant aspects of the industry, such as manufacturing/production capacity, sales, future expansion strategies, and the financial positions of the manufacturers and top companies. The report emphasizes the key application areas of the leading market products & services. The report involves a SWOT analysis of the global Lateral Flow Assays market. The report provides vital information about the leading investors, stakeholders, policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers involves in the Lateral Flow Assays industry. Furthermore, the latest study is a precise account of the market and offers actionable insights into the global market size and growth rate over the estimated period.

