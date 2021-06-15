Medical Equipments Market Growth Analysis 2021 and Forecast 2026 | Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Medtronic, Siemens, Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Koninklijke Philips, Cardinal Health, Novartis, Covidien

”

The Medical Equipments market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the US and the world. In just a short period, many innovations, the emergence of key players, and positive regulations by the authorities have resulted in consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy, the Medical Equipments market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open in the green. To know how the Medical Equipments market has emerged from the slowdown and its future prospects, growth plans, risks analysis, and more, you need to have a comprehensive Medical Equipments market research report.

Post-COVID Global Medical Equipments Market Condition:

Just like all the markets in the world, the Medical Equipments market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, the market was quick to get off the slump thanks to the key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future prospects and business opportunities in the Medical Equipments market look good. If you want to gain in-depth insight into the Medical Equipments market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenue look like, check out the Medical Equipments market research report.

Market Key Players

The following players hold a major share of the market and their functioning affects the outcomes of the market. Their quarterly performance, their new product and service offerings, important news within their organization, etc. have all been considered while profiling each key player in the Medical Equipments market. All the information and data considered have been procured from reliable sources like annual reports, newsletters, press releases, official websites, and marketing campaigns. Therefore, you can rest assured, the Medical Equipments market research report will give you accurate information.

Top Leading Companies in Global Medical Equipments Market 2021:

Johnson & Johnson, General Electric, Medtronic, Siemens, Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, Koninklijke Philips, Cardinal Health, Novartis, Covidien, Stryker, Nikkiso, Toray, Becton & Dickinson, Boston Scientific, Essilor International, Allergan, St. Jude Medical, B.Braum, Allmed Medical, Landwind Medical

Market Segmentation

There are many segments in the Medical Equipments market and each is dependent on the other. In the Medical Equipments market research report, each segment has been detailed through growth analysis, risk analysis, and quantitative and qualitative research. You will gain a more insightful look into the market and its competitive landscape as some key players operate only in a particular segment and not the market as a whole. The reports also cover new segmented products, applications, and services that can have an impact on the market. This market research report has comprehensive information on Medical Equipments’s various market segments.

Product Types Segments:

Diagnostic Equipment, Therapy Equipment, Auxiliary Equipment, Others

Applications Segments:

Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Market Regions

The Medical Equipments international market takes a lot of its cues from the US market, and sometimes the Asian markets. However, the biggest mover is the US market which is seeing a resurgence thanks to a change in the government. Sweeping policy changes are to boost business and this will positively impact the Medical Equipments market. Sine lockdown and trade restrictions have been eased, there’s been a significant demand and supply increase with consumer behavior returning to normal. All of this and more has been covered in the Medical Equipments market research report through which you will gain a deep understanding of the Medical Equipments market and its facts & figures.

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Russia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

FAQS in the report:

What are the growth opportunities in the Medical Equipments market like?

What’s the top-performing product segment?

In the next few years, which regional market will be on top?

What application segment will have consistent growth?

What are the new growth opportunities in the Medical Equipments market?

What are the future challenges in the future?

Who are key players in the Medical Equipments market?



What are the emerging trends for market growth?

Key growth strategies to sustain growth in the global Medical Equipments market?

How will the post-COVID-19 market look?

TOC for the Global Medical Equipments Market:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Medical Equipments Industry

Figure Medical Equipments Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Medical Equipments

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Medical Equipments

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Medical Equipments

Table Global Medical Equipments Market 2016-2026, by Application, in USD Million

1.2.3 COVID-19 Impact

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Medical Equipments Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Diagnostic Equipment

Table Major Company List of Diagnostic Equipment

3.1.2 Therapy Equipment

Table Major Company List of Therapy Equipment

3.1.3 Auxiliary Equipment

Table Major Company List of Auxiliary Equipment

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Medical Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Medical Equipments Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Medical Equipments Market Growth 2016-2020, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Medical Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Johnson & Johnson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Profile

Table Johnson & Johnson Overview List

4.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Products & Services

4.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Johnson & Johnson (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 General Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 General Electric Profile

Table General Electric Overview List

4.2.2 General Electric Products & Services

4.2.3 General Electric Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of General Electric (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Medtronic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Medtronic Profile

Table Medtronic Overview List

4.3.2 Medtronic Products & Services

4.3.3 Medtronic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Medtronic (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Siemens Profile

Table Siemens Overview List

4.4.2 Siemens Products & Services

4.4.3 Siemens Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Siemens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Baxter International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Baxter International Profile

Table Baxter International Overview List

4.5.2 Baxter International Products & Services

4.5.3 Baxter International Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Baxter International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Fresenius Medical Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Fresenius Medical Care Profile

Table Fresenius Medical Care Overview List

4.6.2 Fresenius Medical Care Products & Services

4.6.3 Fresenius Medical Care Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Fresenius Medical Care (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Koninklijke Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Koninklijke Philips Profile

Table Koninklijke Philips Overview List

4.7.2 Koninklijke Philips Products & Services

4.7.3 Koninklijke Philips Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Koninklijke Philips (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Cardinal Health (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Cardinal Health Profile

Table Cardinal Health Overview List

4.8.2 Cardinal Health Products & Services

4.8.3 Cardinal Health Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Cardinal Health (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Novartis (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Novartis Profile

Table Novartis Overview List

4.9.2 Novartis Products & Services

4.9.3 Novartis Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Novartis (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Covidien (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Covidien Profile

Table Covidien Overview List

4.10.2 Covidien Products & Services

4.10.3 Covidien Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Covidien (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Stryker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Stryker Profile

Table Stryker Overview List

4.11.2 Stryker Products & Services

4.11.3 Stryker Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Stryker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Nikkiso (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Nikkiso Profile

Table Nikkiso Overview List

4.12.2 Nikkiso Products & Services

4.12.3 Nikkiso Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nikkiso (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Toray (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Toray Profile

Table Toray Overview List

4.13.2 Toray Products & Services

4.13.3 Toray Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Toray (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Becton & Dickinson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Becton & Dickinson Profile

Table Becton & Dickinson Overview List

4.14.2 Becton & Dickinson Products & Services

4.14.3 Becton & Dickinson Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Becton & Dickinson (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Boston Scientific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Boston Scientific Profile

Table Boston Scientific Overview List

4.15.2 Boston Scientific Products & Services

4.15.3 Boston Scientific Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Boston Scientific (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Essilor International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Essilor International Profile

Table Essilor International Overview List

4.16.2 Essilor International Products & Services

4.16.3 Essilor International Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Essilor International (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Allergan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Allergan Profile

Table Allergan Overview List

4.17.2 Allergan Products & Services

4.17.3 Allergan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Allergan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 St. Jude Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 St. Jude Medical Profile

Table St. Jude Medical Overview List

4.18.2 St. Jude Medical Products & Services

4.18.3 St. Jude Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of St. Jude Medical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 B.Braum (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 B.Braum Profile

Table B.Braum Overview List

4.19.2 B.Braum Products & Services

4.19.3 B.Braum Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of B.Braum (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Allmed Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Allmed Medical Profile

Table Allmed Medical Overview List

4.20.2 Allmed Medical Products & Services

4.20.3 Allmed Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Allmed Medical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Landwind Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Landwind Medical Profile

Table Landwind Medical Overview List

4.21.2 Landwind Medical Products & Services

4.21.3 Landwind Medical Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Landwind Medical (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Medical Equipments Sales Revenue 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Equipments Sales Revenue Share 2016-2020, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Medical Equipments Sales Revenue Share in 2020, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Equipments Sales Volume 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Medical Equipments Sales Volume Share 2016-2020, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Medical Equipments Sales Volume Share in 2020, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Medical Equipments Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Europe Medical Equipments Market Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Medical Equipments MMarket Concentration, in 2020

Figure South America Medical Equipments Market Concentration, in 2020

Figure Middle East & Africa Medical Equipments Market Concentration, in 2020

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Hospitals

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Hospitals, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Hospitals, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Home Healthcare

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Home Healthcare, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Home Healthcare, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Research Institutes

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Research Institutes, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Research Institutes, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.4 Demand in Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.1.5 Demand in Others

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Demand in Others, 2016-2020, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Medical Equipments Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Medical Equipments Market Share in 2026, by Application, in USD Million

Table Medical Equipments Demand Forecast 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Medical Equipments Market Growth 2021-2026, by Application, in Volume

Table Medical Equipments Market Share in 2026, by Application, in Volume

6.4 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Demand

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Medical Equipments Production 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Medical Equipments Production 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Medical Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Equipments Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Medical Equipments Market 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Medical Equipments Market Share 2016-2020, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure North America Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Europe Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure South America Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Medical Equipments Market Size and Growth 2016-2020, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Medical Equipments Market Size 2016-2020, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Medical Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Table Medical Equipments Market Forecast 2021-2026, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

