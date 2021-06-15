Exosome Technologies Market Report- Size, Demand, Cost Structures, Latest trends, and Forecasts to 2026

ReportsnReports added Latest Exosome Technologies Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Exosome Technologies Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Exosome Technologies Market.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Capricor Therapeutics Inc.

Evox Therapeutics Ltd

ReNeuron Group Plc

Stem Cell Medicine Ltd

Tavec Inc.

Codiak Biosciences Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International Inc.

ArunA Biomedical Inc.

Ciloa

Exosome Technologies Market Report explores the application of exosome technologies within the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Exosomes are small cell-derived vesicles that are abundant in bodily fluids, including blood, urine and cerebrospinal fluid as well as in in vitro cell culture.

These vesicles are being used in a variety of therapeutic applications, including as therapeutic biomarkers, drug delivery systems and therapies in their own right. Research within this area remains in the nascent stages, although a number of clinical trials have been registered within the field. Exosomes have several diverse therapeutic applications, largely centering on stem cell and gene therapy. Exosomes have been identified as endogenous carriers of RNA within the body, allowing for the intercellular transportation of genetic material to target cells.

As such, developers have worked to engineer exosomes for the delivery of therapeutic miRNA and siRNA-based gene therapies. As RNA is highly unstable within the body, a number of different biologic vector systems have been developed to enhance their transport within the circulation, including viruses and liposomes. Similarly, exosomes derived from stem cells have also been identified for their therapeutic applications, particularly in the treatment of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Exosome technologies offer several advantages over existing biologic-based drug delivery systems.

They have a long circulatory half-life as a result of their high stability and ability to avoid breakdown by the mononuclear phagocyte system and reticuloendothelial systems. Moreover, exosomes have several functional properties that favor their use in therapeutic delivery. Exosomes can be engineered to incorporate targeting ligands, allowing them to deliver cargo selectively to cells. Their small size allows them to penetrate the blood-brain barrier for the delivery of central nervous system therapies, whereas in cancer they can accumulate within the tumor via enhanced permeability and retention effects.

Finally, clinical trials have shown relatively large-scale production to be possible and indicate that exosome therapies can be safely administered to humans. Additionally, exosomes are being investigated for their potential as prognostic and diagnostic biomarkers for several different disease indications. Exosomes make good candidates for biomarker research because of two unique characteristics: their presence in various accessible bodily fluids, and their resemblance to their parent cells of origin. R&D in exosome technologies has increased markedly in recent years. This report provides detailed information on the various healthcare applications of exosomes, and assesses the pipeline, clinical trial and company landscapes.

What are the features of the exosome lifecycle?

How are therapeutic exosomes prepared?

How do exosome therapies in development differ in terms of stage of development, molecule type and therapy area?

Which companies are investing in exosome technologies?

How many clinical trials investigate exosomes as biomarkers, therapeutics and vectors?

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 4

1.1 List of Tables 6

1.2 List of Figures 7

2 Exosomes in Healthcare 8

2.1 Overview of Exosomes 8

2.2 Drug Delivery Systems 9

2.2.1 Modified Release Drug Delivery Systems 9

2.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery Systems 10

2.2.3 Liposomes 12

2.2.4 Viruses 14

2.2.5 Exosomes 17

2.3 The Exosome Lifecycle 18

2.4 Exosomes in Biology 18

2.5 Exosomes in Medicine 19

2.5.1 Biomarkers 19

2.5.2 Vaccines 20

2.6 Exosomes as a Therapeutic Target 20

2.7 Exosomes as Drug Delivery Vehicles 21

2.8 Therapeutic Preparation of Exosomes 21

2.8.1 Isolation and Purification 22

2.8.2 Drug Loading 22

2.8.3 Characterization 23

2.8.4 Bioengineering 23

2.8.5 Biodistribution and In Vivo Studies 23

2.8.6 Advantages of Exosome Therapies 24

2.8.7 Disadvantages of Exosome Therapies 24

2.9 Exosomes in Therapeutic Research 25

2.9.1 Exosome Gene Therapies 25

2.9.2 Exosome in Stem Cell Therapy 26

2.10 Exosomes in Oncology 27

2.10.1 Immunotherapy 27

2.10.2 Gene Therapy 28

2.10.3 Drug Delivery 29

2.10.4 Biomarkers 30

2.11 Exosomes in CNS Disease 30

2.11.1 Tackling the Blood-Brain Barrier 30

2.11.2 Exosomes in CNS Drug Delivery 31

2.11.3 Gene Therapy 32

2.12 Exosomes in Other Diseases 33

2.12.1 Cardiovascular Disease 33

2.12.2 Metabolic Disease 33