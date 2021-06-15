Global Environmental Sensors Market 2021: Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

“Environmental Sensors Market” report provides strategic supports mentioned by the business specialists with market sources, amount of manufacturing cost structure, raw materials, forecasts, turnover, manufacturing outlays, latest market trends, labor cost, demands and much more. Environmental Sensors market report covers a comprehensive market structure through the globe with an in-depth study of major dynamics (Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities).

Key Market Trends:

Smart Homes Initiatives to Drive the Environmental Sensors Market

– Smart home movement along with the green building initiative aims at reducing carbon footprint, saving on energy and water consumption, adopting renewable energy systems and providing a visually and thermally comfortable indoor environment.

– According to the Worlds Resources Institute, buildings consume water and electricity which is one-third of global energy consumption is in buildings along with with with them the raw materials used in construction. The concept of green building is triggered by governments regulations and consumers demand.

– To support the growth of green buildings, Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. According to LEED, the number of registrations is increasing year on year which implies that the concept of green building is growing which in return will help the environmental sensor market to grow.

Asia-Pacific is expected to Register Highest Growth Rate

– The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing economic region in the world. The region is witnessing the rapid proliferation of smart technologies, such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, IoT applications, home automation, industrial automation, intelligent processing technologies, and others. such factors are expected to drive market growth.

– Further, according to Schneider,” The smart homes market is fast evolving in the Indian context. Initially, smart Homes were marketed primarily as homes with advanced security features. The market is now evolving into newer areas like lighting systems, gas leakage detectors, fire detection systems, entertainment systems, and energy efficiency systems. Therefore, the growth of smart homes will in return a positive outlook in the environmental sensors market.

– Moreover, increasing government initiatives to control environmental pollution levels, increasing government funding for pollution control and monitoring, ongoing installations of environment monitoring stations, and growing initiatives for the development of environment-friendly industries are some key factors driving the growth of the global market.

– For instance, in January 2019, launched, much-anticipated National Clean Air Program (NCAP) which provided a roadmap to prevent, control, and reduce unhealthy air pollution. The NCAP is expanding the national air quality monitoring network, build capacity for air pollution management, and strengthen public awareness about the dangers of air pollution.

Market Overview:

The environmental sensors market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.25% during the forecast period 2019 -2024, to reach a value of USD 1.99 billion by 2024. With the increase in pollution year on year through air, automobiles, etc environmental sensors market is seeing huge opportunities in forecasted future. This is supplemented by the growth of Industry 4.0 because that is creating a market for environmental sensors.

– Further, with the Industry 4.0 developments, environmental sensors are expected to reap the benefits of multiple automation and smart city initiatives, collectively. For instance, machine-to-machine (M2M) would include interactions between technologies (such as factory floor sensors), to enhance the manufacturing processes and safety (example: Durathon Battery Factory.

– To make life simple, in January 2019, Omron Electronics came up with 2JCIE-BL01-P1 Sensor Development Kit with sensors, wireless connectivity, and onboard memory for environmental monitoring in smart homes, offices, and many other environments. The kit has sensors for temperature, humidity, light, UV exposure, barometric pressure, and sound noise, and Bluetooth. This sensor notifies about the environmental changes and uncomfortable conditions.

– The environmental sensor market is fueled by the growing number of government initiatives for curbing environmental pollution. For instance, the Indian government has announced INR 637-crore worth National Clean Air Programme, to improve the air quality in India.

– However, lack of awareness, budgetary constraints to adopting new technology and regularity models are identified as the restraints for the growth of environmental sensing. Key Manufacturers Like

